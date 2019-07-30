< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb UPPER DARBY, Pa. (FOX 29) - Upper Darby police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who abandoned a baby.

The newborn baby girl was found on the 100 block of Englewood Road Tuesday.

According to police, she is being evaluated and appears to be OK.

The Newborn Protection Act (Safe Haven) in Pennsylvania states that a parent of a newborn may leave a child in the care of a hospital or a police officer at a police station without being criminally liable, as long as the child is no older than 28 days and is not harmed. It was not clear if the newborn was left in such a location.

Anyone with information about the baby or who may have dropped it off is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Premature_baby_born_at_23_weeks_amazes_d_0_7561063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Premature_baby_born_at_23_weeks_amazes_d_0_7561063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Premature_baby_born_at_23_weeks_amazes_d_0_7561063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Premature_baby_born_at_23_weeks_amazes_d_0_7561063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Premature_baby_born_at_23_weeks_amazes_d_0_7561063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jaden was born when his mother, Ellonn Smartt, was 23 weeks and one day into her pregnancy, making him what medical professionals refer to as “extremely preterm.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Remarkable': Tiny baby born weighing just 13 ounces wows doctors with progress</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 08:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Jaden Wesley Morrow was born on July 11, he was 17 weeks early. Weighing in at just 13 ounces, the odds weren’t in his favor, but he quickly surprised doctors with his resilience and strength, prompting them to describe him with terms like “amazing” and “remarkable.”</p><p>Jaden was born when his mother, Ellonn Smartt, was 23 weeks and one day into her pregnancy, making him what medical professionals refer to as “extremely preterm.”</p><p>Premature babies are those born before the start of the 37th week of pregnancy, and the earlier a baby is born, the higher the risk of complications. The American Academy of Pediatrics calls any VPT , or very preterm birth ( before 32 weeks), “a medical emergency associated with life-threatening complications,” which is why babies like Jaden need to be kept in the NICU with near-constant monitoring.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-seek-woman-who-urinated-on-potatoes-in-pa-walmart" title="Woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in: report" data-articleId="421099344" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are seeking a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexandra Deabler, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. ( FOX NEWS ) - The woman who was accused of urinating on potatoes inside a Pennsylvania Walmart has reportedly turned herself in.</p><p>The suspect, identified as Grace Brown, turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon, according to WTAE-TV reporter Marcie Cipriani .</p><p>NEW: Police say Grace Brown will be charged with Criminal Mischief, Open Lewdness, Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness for urinating on potatoes inside the West Mifflin Walmart #WTAE pic.twitter.com/qOvA2RgboI — Marcie Cipriani (@ MCipriani _ WTAE ) July 30, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/see-saws-at-the-us-mexico-border-connects-two-nations-with-joy-and-excitement-" title="See-saws at the U.S.- Mexico border connects two nations with 'joy' and 'excitement'" data-articleId="421138210" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY_us%20mexico%20border%20see-saw_073019_1564512512642.png_7559867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American and Mexican families play with a toy called &quot;up and down&quot; over the Mexican border. (Photo by LUIS TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>See-saws at the U.S.- Mexico border connects two nations with 'joy' and 'excitement'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pair of professors built a set of fluorescent pink see-saws across the U.S.- Mexico border.</p><p>On Monday, custom-built see-saws were transported and installed at a border wall fence in New Mexico, according to the University of California Press. The wall separates the United States from Mexico. </p><p>The see-saw idea was conceptualized by U.C. Berkeley professor Ronald Rael and San Jose State professor San Fratello in 2009. 