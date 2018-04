- One person has died after a fight in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Street North in St. Petersburg, police say.

Officers responded to a call for a disturbance just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening. When officers arrived, they discovered a man with stab wounds.

The victim died later at the hospital.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

