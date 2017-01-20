Inauguration Day 2017: Trump sworn in as president

- Donald Trump, the real estate tycoon who bucked convention and upended American politics, has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The reality television star's campaign energized voters angry with Washington politics. His win has put Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Slogans like 'Make America Great Again' and 'Drain The Swamp' were used throughout the campaign by supporters. But in a display of how divided the campaign and election results have left the country, dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted his swearing-in ceremony.

A heavy law enforcement presence was seenin Washington D.C. beginning earlier this week with some businesses taking extra security measures ahead of anticipated crowds.On Thursday night, demonstrations turned violent when protesters gathered outside of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. to protest the DeploraBall party.

The Trumps began the day with a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church before their motorcade took them to the White House. In keeping with the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power, the Trumps and the Obamas traveled together to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Trump personally worked on his inaugural address, which was a brief, 20-minute speech, expected to focus on his vision for the country. During the campaign and in the weeks since the election, Trump has pledged to repeal Obama's signature health care law, reshape national security policies, and build a wall along the America’s border with Mexico. But he's offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.

Trump arrived in D.C. on Thursday with his family and incoming vice president, Mike Pence. He laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery before joining supporters for an evening concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

"It's a movement like we've never seen anywhere in the world," the president-elect declared at the celebratory concert. "You're not forgotten any more. You're not forgotten any more." he said to his supporters. The concert featured headliners including country star Toby Keith, soul's Sam Moore and rockers 3 Doors Down.

On Thursday, the National Park Service said that it was easing its "no umbrella" policy for, allowing collapsible "totes" style umbrellas along the parade route and on the National Mall.

Trump joked with campaign donors Thursday night about the rainy forecast, saying, "That's OK, because people will realize it's my real hair."

"Might be a mess, but they're going to see that it's my real hair," he said.

All of the living American presidents attended the swearing-in ceremony, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Trump tweeted his well-wishes to the Bushes, saying he was "looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Hillary Clinton, Trump's vanquished campaign rival, also joined dignitaries at Capitol Hill.

Following the swearing in ceremony Trump is scheduled to lunch with lawmakers and held a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue - passing his newly opened Washington hotel.

The Obama family plans to leave town after the inauguration for a vacation in Palm Springs, California. They will return andwill continue to live in Washington, D.C. in the Kalorama neighborhood. Obama has planned to address staff members at Joint Base Andrews before leaving.

AFTER THE CEREMONY

- 2:35 p.m.: Review of the troops

- 3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

- 7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway

The Associated Press contributed to this report.