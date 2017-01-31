Muslim group announces lawsuit against President Trump Politics Muslim group announces lawsuit against President Trump "I'm a plaintiff suing Donald Trump for violating the U.S. Constitution," said Hassan Shibly as he announced the filing of a federal lawsuit against the president.

Shibly is the chief executive director of CAIR-Florida, the state's largest civil liberties and advocacy organization. He says Trump's executive order affecting travel from seven mostly Muslim countries stigmatizes American Muslims because of their religion.

"This policy is not about making America safer; it's about giving in to fear, hatred and bigotry," Shibly said at an afternoon press conference at the CAIR office in Temple Terrace.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said today, "It's not a Muslim ban, it's not a travel ban; it's a vetting system to keep America safe."

