Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council

Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump for a meeting on cyber security at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump for a meeting on cyber security at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Posted:Apr 05 2017 11:57AM EDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 11:57AM EDT

WASHINGTON (FOX NEWS) - President Trump’s controversial senior adviser, Stephen Bannon, was removed from the National Security Council on Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.

Bannon was put on the NSC’s “Principles Committee” as check on former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn to make sure Flynn carried through with a directive to depoliticize the NSC, a senior administration official told Fox News.

Bannon only attended one meeting of the Principles Committee. Now that HR McMaster is National Security Advisor, the Trump saw no need for Bannon to stay on the committee as a check on Flynn, the official said.

Bannon is still permitted to go to NSC meetings.

LINK: Read more from FOXnews.com

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories