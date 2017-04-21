Sen. Artiles resigns amid comment controversy Politics Sen. Artiles resigns amid comment controversy A Florida state senator who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues is resigning.

Republican Sen. Frank Artiles submitted a resignation letter to the Senate president's office on Friday, four days after he used the 'n-word' and vulgarities at a private club near the state Capitol.

He later apologized on the Senate floor.

Democrats were calling for his expulsion and Republican leadership began an investigation into whether Artiles violated Senate rules.

"He is an honorable guy who did the honorable thing," Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran told FOX 13 News after learning of Artiles' decision. "It doesn't excuse his behavior. I can't think of something that is more repugnant or poor to say."

Artiles said in his resignation letter his actions are now a distraction to his colleagues, the legislative process and Floridians. His resignation is effective immediately.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.