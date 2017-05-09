Rick vs Rick: St. Pete's former mayor wants job back Politics Rick vs Rick: St. Pete's former mayor wants job back The former mayor of St. Petersburg wants his job back.

Former Mayor Rick Baker served from 2001 to 2010 and is officially going after his old office.

He made the announcement on the steps of city hall Tuesday morning, surrounded by his supporters. His speech was practically an indictment against his opponent, current Mayor Rick Kriseman.

He says Kriseman is fiscally irresponsible and runs an insulated administration.



"They have no record they can run on,” Baker said. “They have no successes!"



Mayor Kriseman says his record speaks for itself. Kriseman said crime is down in St. Pete, the homeless population is decreasing, and the city is seeing record job growth. He also pointed to forward movement with pier plans and sewage upgrades as evidence of his success.



"We've done this without increasing taxes,” Kriseman said. “We are named one of the best 23 cities in how we manage fiscally and the best in our state!"



The general election for St. Pete is in November.