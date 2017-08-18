Trump removes senior strategist Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing an Executive Memorandum on the investigation of steel imports on April 20, 2017. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

- According to a Tweet by FOX NEWS, senior strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the White House.

BREAKING NEWS: Stephen Bannon is out at the @WhiteHouse, according to the @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/SShheyp3oV — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 18, 2017

An online report by the New York Times says that President Trump told his senior aides that he has decided to remove Bannon.

The report says that parting of ways was Bannon's idea and that he had submitted his resignation last week.

Bannon's job security in the White House became tenuous following the racial violence at a white supremacist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. He once declared that his former news site, Breitbart, was "the platform for the alt-right."