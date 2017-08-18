Trump removes senior strategist Steve Bannon

Posted: Aug 18 2017 12:55PM EDT

Updated: Aug 18 2017 01:16PM EDT

WASHINGTON - According to a Tweet by FOX NEWS, senior strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the White House.

 

 

An online report by the New York Times says that President Trump told his senior aides that he has decided to remove Bannon.

The report says that parting of ways was Bannon's idea and that he had submitted his resignation last week.

Bannon's job security in the White House became tenuous following the racial violence at a white supremacist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. He once declared that his former news site, Breitbart, was "the platform for the alt-right."

