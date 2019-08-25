< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<article>
<section id="story425537029" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425537029" data-article-version="1.0">Former tea party congressman Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary</h1>
</header> By TOM DAVIES, Associated Press
Posted Aug 25 2019 04:25PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics/ex-rep-joe-walsh-to-challenge-trump-in-2020-gop-primary" addthis:title="Former tea party congressman Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425537029.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425537029");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425537029-425536980"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo By Bill Clark/Roll Call via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo By Bill Clark/Roll Call via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425537029-425536980" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720_1566764474976_7615399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, (Photo By Bill Clark/Roll Call via Getty Images) <strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and tea party favorite turned radio talk show host, announced a challenge Sunday to President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, saying the incumbent is unfit for office and must be denied a second term. He's erratic. He's cruel. He stokes bigotry. He's incompetent. He doesn't know what he's doing," Walsh told ABC's "This Week." The longshot portrayed himself as a legitimate alternative in party where he said many are opposed to Trump but are "scared to death" of saying so publicly.</p><p>His campaign slogan: "Be brave."</p><p>Polls shows Trump is backed by most Republican voters, and the lone rival already in the race is former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, the 2016 Libertarian Party vice presidential nominee who is regarded as fiscally conservative but socially liberal.</p><p>Undeterred from pressing ahead with his candidacy, Walsh said, "I think this thing ... will catch on like wildfire." The former Trump booster added: "I'm a conservative. He has a history of inflammatory statements regarding Muslims and others and declared just before the 2016 election that if Trump lost, "I'm grabbing my musket."</p><p>But he has since soured on Trump, criticizing the president over growth of the federal deficit and writing in a New York Times column that the president was "a racial arsonist who encourages bigotry and xenophobia to rouse his base."</p><p>The road ahead for any Republican primary challenger will be difficult.</p><p>In recent months, Trump's allies have taken over state parties that control primary elections in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and elsewhere. State party leaders sometimes pay lip service to the notion that they would welcome a primary challenger, as their state party rules usually require, but they are already working to ensure Trump's reelection.</p><p>South Carolina Republicans have gone so far as to discuss canceling their state's GOP primary altogether if a legitimate primary challenge emerges to eliminate the threat.</p><p>At the same time, polling consistently shows that Trump has the solid backing of an overwhelming majority of Republican voters. An Associated Press-NORC poll conducted this month found that 78% of Republicans approve of Trump's job performance. That number has been hovering around 80% even as repeated scandals have rocked his presidency.</p><p>"Look, this isn't easy to do. ... I'm opening up my life to tweets and attacks. Everything I've said and tweeted now, Trump's going to go after, and his bullies are going to go after," Walsh said.</p><p>Asked whether he was prepared for that, Walsh replied: "Yes, I'm ready for it."</p><p>Weld, in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," said he was "thrilled" that Walsh was in the race and that Mark Sanford, a former South Carolina governor and congressman, was considering joining them, leading to a "more robust conversation."</p><p>"Who knows? The networks might even cover Republican primary debates," Weld said.</p><p>Walsh, 57, rode a wave of anti-President Barack Obama sentiment to a 300-vote victory over a Democratic incumbent in the 2010 election. He made a name for himself in Washington as a cable news fixture who was highly disparaging of Obama.</p><p>Walsh was criticized for saying that the Democratic Party's "game" is to make Latinos dependent on government just like "they got African Americans dependent upon government." At another point, he said radical Muslims are in the U.S. "trying to kill Americans every week," including in Chicago's suburbs.</p><p>He lost his 2012 reelection bid by more than 20,000 votes to Democrat Tammy Duckworth, who was elected to the U.S. Senate four years later.</p><p>Walsh told Obama to "watch out" on Twitter in July 2016 after five police officers were killed in Dallas. Just days before Trump's 2016 win over Hillary Clinton, Walsh tweeted: "On November 8th, I'm voting for Trump. On November 9th, if Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket. You in?" Walsh later said on Twitter that he was referring to "acts of civil disobedience."</p><p>On Sunday, Walsh said he apologized for past divisive comments.</p><p>"I helped create Trump. There's no doubt about that, the personal, ugly politics. I regret that. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Politics Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump&nbsp;(Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was looking "very seriously" at ending the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil.</p><p>Trump spoke to reporters as he departed the White House for a speech in Louisville, Kentucky. He said birthright citizenship was "frankly ridiculous."</p><p>"We're looking at it very, very seriously," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/justice-ginsburg-treated-for-malignant-tumor-on-pancreas-supreme-court-says" title="Justice Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says" data-articleId="425289864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Justice_Ginsburg_treated_for_malignant_t_0_7612450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Justice_Ginsburg_treated_for_malignant_t_0_7612450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Justice_Ginsburg_treated_for_malignant_t_0_7612450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Justice_Ginsburg_treated_for_malignant_t_0_7612450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Justice_Ginsburg_treated_for_malignant_t_0_7612450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Supreme Court said Ruth Bader Ginsburg does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Justice Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.</p><p>The court said Friday the tumor was "treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body."</p><p>In a statement, the court said a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a "localized malignant tumor." The court said Ginsburg does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-signs-student-debt-forgiveness-for-disabled-veterans" title="Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans" data-articleId="424941671" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Student loan debt held by disabled veterans will be forgiven under an order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump.</p><p>Trump said the order would direct the Department of Education to "eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt" owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled.</p><p>"There will be no federal income tax on the forgiven debts," Trump said, saying he'll also ask states to waive their taxes on the loans. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> west</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bradenton-museum-offers-something-for-everyone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_0_7615202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_0_20190825031505"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bradenton museum offers something for everyone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/facility-for-migrant-children-could-be-coming-to-tampa-bay-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Feds_eye_central_Florida_for_facility_to_0_7614889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Feds_eye_central_Florida_for_facility_to_0_20190825013039"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Facility for migrant children could be coming to Tampa Bay area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TD-5-640x360_1566672183981.png"/> <span <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-revives-suggestion-he-would-end-birthright-citizenship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/president_trump_generic_99_tia_dufour_1566768221852_7615594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tia&#x20;Dufour&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-high-school-quarterback-suffers-brain-bleeding-after-touchdown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida high school quarterback suffers brain bleeding after touchdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;beloved&#x20;hallmark&#x20;of&#x20;Disney&#x20;Cruise&#x20;Line&#x2c;&#x20;it&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;a&#x20;tradition&#x20;to&#x20;adorn&#x20;the&#x20;back&#x20;of&#x20;Disney&#x20;ships&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;iconic&#x20;character&#x20;that&#x20;reflects&#x20;the&#x20;theme&#x20;of&#x20;each&#x20;vessel&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Disney&#x20;Wish&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;stern&#x20;will&#x20;feature&#x20;Rapunzel&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/widow-93-dies-of-broken-heart-brought-on-by-home-burglary-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/NORTHAMPTONSHIRE%20POLICE_betty%20munroe%202_082519_1566766598667.jpg_7615677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 