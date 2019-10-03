< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. President signs Medicare order during appearance in The Villages By Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News 
Posted Oct 03 2019 05:44PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 03 2019 05:40PM EDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 05:54PM EDT none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>THE VILLAGES, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - President Donald Trump was in The Villages Thursday to discuss health care and sign an executive order for Medicare.</p><p>Although his focus was on health care, the impeachment probe into the president for soliciting foreign interference in the election was on the minds of many.</p><p>Before coming to Florida, the president made some striking remarks, saying publicly he thinks China should investigate the Bidens, adding if he were the president of Ukraine, he would investigate the Bidens.</p><p>That fueled the growing firestorm in Washington that may overshadow his executive order on Medicare, which could have a big impact on the election and seniors across the nation.</p><p>Despite the impeachment probe gaining support in polls across the nation, the president felt support in the heart of Trump country, in Central Florida. The sprawling and very conservative retirement community is all-in for the president.</p> <div id='continue-text-431209376' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431209376' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431209376' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431209376', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431209376'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Trump won 68% of the vote from The Villages and surrounding communities in Sumter County in 2016. That gave Trump just the margin he needed to win Florida, narrowly.</p><p>With a third of Florida’s population being age 55 or older, and 4.5 million enrolled in Medicare, Central Florida was the perfect location to announce the order, titled ‘Protecting Medicare from Socialism Destruction.’</p><p>The title may cause confusion because, according to FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick, Medicare is a socialist concept in itself. It’s government owned and operated health care for seniors.</p><p>By signing this order, the president is trying to contrast his vision with some of his democratic rivals, like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who want to extend the government-run Medicare coverage to everyone. Other potential Democratic candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden want to give younger Americans the ability to buy into something much like it. </p><p>Instead of expanding government coverage, Trump wants to give seniors more access to private, for-profit insurance plans, also known as Medicare Advantage Health Plans.</p><p>Instead of traditional Medicare, seniors who choose Medicare Advantage would switch to HMOs or PPOs.</p><p>The upside would be extra benefits and less paperwork. The downside could be additional rules and requirements to stay within networks, some limits on care, and potentially higher costs for hospital and home health services.</p><p>There were several new developments, meanwhile, in the impeachment inquiry, while President Trump spent the afternoon in Central Florida.</p><p>Three house committees questioned the former U.S. Envoy to Ukraine behind closed doors Thursday. More Politics Stories

Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district
By Greg Lee 
Posted Oct 02 2019 10:31PM EDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 09:09AM EDT

In a briefing Tuesday from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom and California in general.

Trump told reporters San Francisco, "used to be a great city." 

"She should focus on her own district. Do you see what's happening in her own district? We call it tent city. It's terrible," Trump said. src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a fiery impromptu news conference in the Oval Office, President Trump railed against San Francisco Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for leading the impeachment inquiry, adding that she should worry more about her own district. Pelosi s" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Lee </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 09:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a briefing Tuesday from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom and California in general.</p><p>Trump told reporters San Francisco, "used to be a great city." </p><p>"She should focus on her own district. Do you see what's happening in her own district? We call it tent city. It's terrible," Trump said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/gov-desantis-to-join-pres-trump-at-villages-event" title="Gov. DeSantis to join Pres. Gov. DeSantis to join Pres. Trump at Villages event
By Ana Ceballos, The News Service of Florida 
Posted Oct 02 2019 11:50AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 11:51AM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be on hand when President Donald Trump visits friendly turf Thursday in The Villages, but two of the president's other closest Florida allies won't accompany him.

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters and Congressman Matt Gaetz have prior commitments and will not be able to attend the president's event, which is happening in the midst of a U.S. House impeachment inquiry into the president.

The Thursday afternoon event in the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is expected to draw a crowd of Trump supporters at the sprawling retirement community, a Republican stronghold where Trump overwhelmingly won in 2016. The Villages includes parts of Sumter, Lake and Marion counties. DeSantis to join Pres. Trump at Villages event</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ana Ceballos, The News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis will be on hand when President Donald Trump visits friendly turf Thursday in The Villages, but two of the president’s other closest Florida allies won’t accompany him.</p><p>Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters and Congressman Matt Gaetz have prior commitments and will not be able to attend the president’s event, which is happening in the midst of a U.S. House impeachment inquiry into the president.</p><p>The Thursday afternoon event in the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is expected to draw a crowd of Trump supporters at the sprawling retirement community, a Republican stronghold where Trump overwhelmingly won in 2016. Bernie Sanders canceling events until 'further notice' due to artery blockage
By Associated Press 
Posted Oct 02 2019 11:12AM EDT

Bernie Sanders' campaign said Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and was canceling events and appearances "until further notice."

The 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation, according to a campaign statement. It said two stents were "successfully inserted" and that Sanders "is conversing and in good spirits."

His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn't mention any health concerns about the candidate. Shakir said the "state of the campaign is strong" and he played up Sanders' strong fundraising total for the third quarter. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie Sanders canceling events until 'further notice' due to artery blockage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bernie Sanders' campaign said Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and was canceling events and appearances "until further notice."</p><p>The 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation, according to a campaign statement. It said two stents were "successfully inserted" and that Sanders "is conversing and in good spirits."</p><p>His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn't mention any health concerns about the candidate. Featured Videos

Polk County pilot once made flight on crashed B-17

Thousands continue their educations at Tampa woman's college in Rwanda

Florida returns to climate conversation during first summit in 10 years

$8K reward offered for information in 'heinous' case of beagle found skinned alive class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431209376'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2763"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/let-s-taco-bout-national-taco-day-deals-in-tampa-bay" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/GETTY%20taco_1570180281876.jpg_7686956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Laura&#x20;Chase&#x20;de&#x20;Formigny&#x20;for&#x20;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Let's taco-bout National Taco Day deals in Tampa Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-pilot-once-made-flight-on-crashed-b-17" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Bay_Area_man_once_co_piloted_crashed_B_1_4_7686717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County pilot once made flight on crashed B-17</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/thousands-continue-their-educations-at-tampa-woman-s-college-in-rwanda" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_2_7686626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands continue their educations at Tampa woman's college in Rwanda</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-returns-to-climate-conversation-during-first-summit-in-10-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_0_7686610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida returns to climate conversation during first summit in 10 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8k-reward-offered-for-information-in-heinous-case-of-beagle-found-skinned-alive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/beagle%20thumb_1570139166772.jpg_7686177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;&#x24;8&#x2c;000&#x20;reward&#x20;is&#x20;being&#x20;offered&#x20;for&#x20;information&#x20;leading&#x20;to&#x20;arrest&#x20;in&#x20;what&#x20;the&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;called&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;heinous&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;case&#x20;involving&#x20;a&#x20;female&#x20;beagle&#x20;being&#x20;skinned&#x20;alive&#x20;in&#x20;southwest&#x20;Missouri&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Neosho&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>$8K reward offered for information in ‘heinous' case of beagle found skinned alive</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> 