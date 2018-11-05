The end is finally near for election ads -- at least for now

- If you're tired of all the election ads, it's no wonder. According to estimates, between $5-billion and $9-billion will have been spent on advertising by Tuesday night. It's the most expensive mid-term election ever.

"The reason you keep seeing more and more of them is that research shows they are effective," explained Jennifer Burton, Ph.D.

Burton, an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Tampa, says as much as people say they don't like negative ads, studies show they work.

"The fear tactic gets people worried, and that motivates them to want to do something," she continued.

In front of the Sykes College of Business at UT, Claire Breeden wrote with chalk on a sidewalk. Her message encouraged fellow students to get out and vote.

Her generation has grown up amid negative political advertising, still growing louder. She hopes they can stop the trend.

"If we actually all exercise our right to vote and if people aren't responding to negative attack ads, then politicians may not want to do them," she offered.

Experts say the number of ads is likely to grow until the game changes. But TV viewers will finally get a break – for now – once election day is over Tuesday.