- Some Republicans in Congress on Friday reintroduced a proposal calling for a ban on burning the American flag – and they’ve already won an endorsement from President Trump.

“All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!,” the president wrote in a Twitter message Saturday.

All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

The proposal is being sponsored in the Senate by Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and in the House by Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas. It calls for the U.S. Constitution to be amended so Congress would have “constitutional authority to ban the desecration of the United States flag.”

“The American Flag is a symbol of freedom – and it should always be protected,” Daines wrote Friday.

Continue reading below

Today, #FlagDay, I introduced a Constitutional amendment w/ @SenKevinCramer to ban the desecration of the American Flag.



The American Flag is a symbol of freedom - and it should always be protected. 🇺🇸 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) June 14, 2019

Added Cramer: “A flag worth dying for is a flag worth protecting.”

“Adding a Constitutional amendment to protect this symbol of freedom and liberty is not an attack on another Constitutional amendment,” he continued, “rather, it is an affirmation of the unifying principles our nation stands for.”

Joined @SteveDaines on #FlagDay in introducing a Constitutional amendment to prohibit the desecration of the United States flag.



A flag worth dying for is a flag worth protecting. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4NjedOSjDK — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) June 14, 2019

The amendment would be necessary because the Supreme Court has ruled in the past that flag-burning is a form of free speech protected by the First Amendment.

The new proposal was reintroduced Friday, which was Flag Day – and coincidentally President Trump’s 73rd birthday.

Critics on social media were quick to attack the proposal. Here are some samples:

I love the "Red, White ,and Blue" and am a patriot.

But I disagree with Trump's demand that flag burning be criminalized in all settings.



WAY TOO MUCH LIKE NIXON. — Dr. Robert Fortuna (@psychdr100) June 15, 2019

please not this stupidity again. the supreme court has ruled that flag burning is constitutionally-protected speech. any such legislation would be unconstitutional. that a loudmouth internet nobody like me has to explain this to the president of the united states boggles the mind — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 15, 2019

please not this stupidity again. the supreme court has ruled that flag burning is constitutionally-protected speech. any such legislation would be unconstitutional. that a loudmouth internet nobody like me has to explain this to the president of the united states boggles the mind — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 15, 2019

Is there an outbreak of flag burning I’m just not aware of? https://t.co/H6q2xRGg67 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 15, 2019

People like Senator Steve Daines and Donald Trump love to play demagogue and are eager to “virtue signal” their patriotism by banning flag burning. In reality, they’re the ones burning the whole spirit of the flag by suppressing freedom of speech and promoting state censorship. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 15, 2019

According to the Washington Times, amendments can be added to the Constitution if two-thirds of both the House and Senate agree on a proposal and then three-fourths of the states ratify it, or if two-thirds of state legislatures call a convention to propose changes to the Constitution, and then three-fourths of the states ratify the change.

Read updates on FOXNews.com.