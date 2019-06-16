< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412983329" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412983329" data-article-version="1.0">Trump backs bill to ban flag-burning: 'A no brainer!'</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412983329-412983302"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412983329-412983302" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-412983329").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-412983329").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412983329" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - Some Republicans in Congress on Friday reintroduced a proposal calling for a ban on burning the American flag – and they’ve already won an endorsement from President Trump.</p><p>“All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!,” the president wrote in a Twitter message Saturday.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1139878112701927424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The proposal is being sponsored in the Senate by Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and in the House by Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Today, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlagDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlagDay</a>, I introduced a Constitutional amendment w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/SenKevinCramer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SenKevinCramer</a> to ban the desecration of the American Flag.<br /><br />The American Flag is a symbol of freedom - and it should always be protected. 🇺🇸</p>— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveDaines/status/1139636481025351682?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Added Cramer: “A flag worth dying for is a flag worth protecting.”</p><p>“Adding a Constitutional amendment to protect this symbol of freedom and liberty is not an attack on another Constitutional amendment,” he continued, “rather, it is an affirmation of the unifying principles our nation stands for.”</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Joined <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveDaines?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SteveDaines</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlagDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlagDay</a> in introducing a Constitutional amendment to prohibit the desecration of the United States flag.<br /><br />A flag worth dying for is a flag worth protecting. 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/4NjedOSjDK">pic.twitter.com/4NjedOSjDK</a></p>— Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) <a href="https://twitter.com/SenKevinCramer/status/1139597032472109056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The amendment would be necessary because the Supreme Court has ruled in the past that flag-burning is a form of free speech protected by the First Amendment.</p><p>The new proposal was reintroduced Friday, which was Flag Day – and coincidentally President Trump’s 73rd birthday.</p><p>Critics on social media were quick to attack the proposal. Here are some samples:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I love the "Red, White ,and Blue" and am a patriot.<br />But I disagree with Trump's demand that flag burning be criminalized in all settings.<br /><br />WAY TOO MUCH LIKE NIXON.</p>— Dr. Robert Fortuna (@psychdr100) <a href="https://twitter.com/psychdr100/status/1139972915238096897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">please not this stupidity again. the supreme court has ruled that flag burning is constitutionally-protected speech. any such legislation would be unconstitutional. that a loudmouth internet nobody like me has to explain this to the president of the united states boggles the mind</p>— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) <a href="https://twitter.com/itsJeffTiedrich/status/1139879826871980034?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">please not this stupidity again. the supreme court has ruled that flag burning is constitutionally-protected speech. any such legislation would be unconstitutional. that a loudmouth internet nobody like me has to explain this to the president of the united states boggles the mind</p>— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) <a href="https://twitter.com/itsJeffTiedrich/status/1139879826871980034?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Is there an outbreak of flag burning I’m just not aware of? <a href="https://t.co/H6q2xRGg67">https://t.co/H6q2xRGg67</a></p>— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) <a href="https://twitter.com/BradMossEsq/status/1139885619671457793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">People like Senator Steve Daines and Donald Trump love to play demagogue and are eager to “virtue signal” their patriotism by banning flag burning. In reality, they’re the ones burning the whole spirit of the flag by suppressing freedom of speech and promoting state censorship.</p>— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) <a href="https://twitter.com/eugenegu/status/1139908426765496320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>According to the <a href="https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jun/15/donald-trump-backs-constitutional-amendment-to-ban/" target="_blank">Washington Times</a>, amendments can be added to the Constitution if two-thirds of both the House and Senate agree on a proposal and then three-fourths of the states ratify it, or if two-thirds of state legislatures call a convention to propose changes to the Constitution, and then three-fourths of the states ratify the change.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-backs-bill-to-ban-flag-burning-a-no-brainer" target="_blank"><strong>Read updates on FOXNews.com. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401425" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-says-he-d-want-to-hear-foreign-dirt-on-2020-rivals" title="Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals" data-articleId="412455382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump participates in a Christmas Day video teleconference from the Oval Office Tuesday, December 25, 2018, speaking with military service members stationed at remote sites worldwide. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press</p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, he'd be open to accepting it and that he'd have no obligation to call in the FBI.</p><p>"I think I'd want to hear it," Trump said in an interview with ABC News, adding, "There's nothing wrong with listening."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-administration-denies-embassies-requests-to-fly-pride-flag-on-flagpoles-reports" title="Trump administration denies embassies' requests to fly pride flag on flagpoles: reports" data-articleId="411562050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Samantha Madera / City of Philadelphia)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump administration denies embassies' requests to fly pride flag on flagpoles: reports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - The Trump administration has reportedly rejected requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow pride flag on embassy flagpoles during LGBT Pride month -- an apparent reversal of a practice during the Obama administration.</p><p>NBC News first reported that embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia are among those that were denied permission to fly the rainbow flag on embassy flagpoles. The outlet reported that the flag can and is being flown inside embassies and on exterior walls.</p><p>The Obama administration granted blanket approval to fly the flag on outside flagpoles, the outlet reported, but State Department policy is that embassies are expected to ask for permission from Washington.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-uk-visit" title="Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit" data-articleId="410709813" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/04/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%200604019%20b_1559657130283.jpg_7350451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump participates in a business roundtable with British Prime Minister Theresa May at St. James’s Palace Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in London. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Moving from pageantry to policy during his state visit to Britain, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged embattled Prime Minister Theresa May to "stick around" to complete a U.S.-U.K. trade deal, adding to this recent chapter of uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship.</p><p>The president, whose praise for May follows his touting of her possible successors, met with the prime minister and corporate executives from the United States and United Kingdom as part of a day of negotiations on Trump's second day on British soil. The leaders' top priority is a possible bilateral trade deal to be negotiated once - or if -- the U.K. leaves the European Union.</p><p>May has been dogged by her failure to secure Brexit. She plans to resign Friday , days after Trump departs England, as head of the Conservative Party but remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen. 