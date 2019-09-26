< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump raises $13M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry By BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Posted Sep 26 2019 07:01PM EDT
Updated Sep 26 2019 07:13PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right). (Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty and Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty) President Donald Trump (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right). (Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty and Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty) (Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty and Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics/trump-raises-13m-after-pelosi-announces-impeachment-inquiry-1">BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 07:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-430429946").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-430429946").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430429946" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump's repeated trashing of a Democratic impeachment inquiry has helped prompt a $13 million flood of campaign cash to bolster his reelection effort.</p><p>House Speaker "Nancy (Pelosi) just called for Impeachment. WITCH HUNT!" his campaign said in one fundraising text message sent Tuesday. "I need you on my Impeachment Defense Team."</p><p>In the 24 hours that followed Pelosi's Tuesday announcement, Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $5 million from online donors in all 50 states, campaign manager Brad Parscale said. In addition to the online money, he was expected to have raised $5 million for his reelection from a Wednesday night fundraiser, followed by an additional $3 million from a Thursday morning breakfast, according to an RNC official.</p><p>"Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020!" Parscale tweeted Wednesday.</p><p>The swell of contributions comes right before next week's third-quarter fundraising reporting deadline and will further pad what is already expected to be a massive haul. More than a year out from the November 2020 contest, his campaign and the RNC have already reported pulling in more than $210 million since the start of 2019, Federal Election Commission records show. That's more than all the current Democrats seeking to replace him raised combined during that period.</p> <div id='continue-text-430429946' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430429946' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430429946' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430429946', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430429946'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>But he's not the only one trying to cash in on the impeachment fervor, which stems from his efforts to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential 2020 rival, and his family. None of the allegations against Biden or his son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company, have been substantiated.</p><p>Biden, too, saw an uptick in donations last weekend after news of Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian president broke, according to his campaign. He's running ads on Facebook urging supporters to "stand with Joe." And his campaign says he has had his best week of fundraising since his second week as a candidate.</p><p>"Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office asking a foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden's family because he knows Joe Biden will make sure he's a one-term president," one online ad states. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401425" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/whistleblower-white-house-tried-to-lock-down-call-details" title="Whistleblower: White House tried to 'lock down' call details" data-articleId="430403079" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Whistleblower: White House tried to 'lock down' call details</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The whistleblower at the center of Congress' impeachment inquiry alleged that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. election. The White House then tried to "lock down" the information to cover it up, the official's complaint says.</p><p>The 9-page document released Thursday provides many new details about the summertime phone call in which Trump encouraged the president of Ukraine to help investigate political rival Joe Biden. It alleges a concerted White House effort to suppress the transcript of the call and describes a shadow campaign of diplomacy by the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that unnerved some senior Trump administration officials.</p><p>"In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to 'lock down' all the records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced as is customary by the White House situation room," the complaint says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/released-memo-shows-trump-prodded-ukraine-to-probe-biden" title="Released memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden" data-articleId="430234603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Memo_shows_Trump_prodded_Ukraine_to_prob_0_7675076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Memo_shows_Trump_prodded_Ukraine_to_prob_0_7675076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Memo_shows_Trump_prodded_Ukraine_to_prob_0_7675076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Memo_shows_Trump_prodded_Ukraine_to_prob_0_7675076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/25/Memo_shows_Trump_prodded_Ukraine_to_prob_0_7675076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of the former vice president's son Hunter." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Released memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 10:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday .</p><p>In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of the former vice president's son Hunter.</p><p>Ukraine Call Transcript by Fox News on Scribd</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/house-speaker-pelosi-announces-impeachment-inquiry-into-president-trump-over-ukraine" title="'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump" data-articleId="430156685" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.</p><p>The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared: "No one is above the law."</p><p>Pelosi's brief statement capped a frenetic stretch on Capitol Hill, as details of a classified whistleblower complaint about Trump burst into the open and momentum shifted swiftly toward an impeachment probe. The charge was led by several moderate Democratic lawmakers from political swing districts, many of them with national security backgrounds and serving in Congress for the first time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/clearwater-for-youth-scholarship-program-makes-education-dreams-come-true"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_1_7677762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_1_20190927015756"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Clearwater For Youth scholarship program makes education dreams come true</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_20190926223248"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_20190926222704"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawyer-former-epa-employee-running-for-clearwater-mayor-as-sea-turtle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mayoral_candidate_s_frog_costume_is_more_1_7677600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mayoral_candidate_s_turtle_costume_is_more_1_20190926223504"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawyer, former EPA employee running for Clearwater mayor as sea turtle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawyer-former-epa-employee-running-for-clearwater-mayor-as-sea-turtle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mayoral_candidate_s_frog_costume_is_more_1_7677600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mayoral_candidate_s_frog_costume_is_more_1_7677600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mayoral_candidate_s_frog_costume_is_more_1_7677600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mayoral_candidate_s_frog_costume_is_more_1_7677600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mayoral_candidate_s_frog_costume_is_more_1_7677600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawyer, former EPA employee running for Clearwater mayor as sea turtle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-raises-13m-after-pelosi-announces-impeachment-inquiry-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Trump%20Pelosi%20Split%20GettyImages-1170899607_1569538654474.jpg_7677617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;House&#x20;Speaker&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;and&#x20;Melina&#x20;Mara&#x2f;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x2f;Getty&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump raises $13M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-girl-says-classmates-pinned-her-down-cut-her-dreadlocks-on-playground" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Still0926_00006_1569536287925_7677566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Still0926_00006_1569536287925_7677566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Still0926_00006_1569536287925_7677566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Still0926_00006_1569536287925_7677566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Still0926_00006_1569536287925_7677566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Virginia girl says classmates pinned her down, cut her dreadlocks on playground</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 