Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me' class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics/trumps-ties-u-s-success-to-2nd-term-you-have-to-vote-for-me" data-title="Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics/trumps-ties-u-s-success-to-2nd-term-you-have-to-vote-for-me" addthis:title="Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424162944.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424162944");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424162944-424162675"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424162944-424162675" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/GettyImages-1161846825_1565977446848_7597833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg By KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
Posted Aug 16 2019 01:45PM EDT (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.</p> <p>"Whether you love me or hate me you have to vote for me," Trump said.</p> <p>Speaking to a boisterous crowd at Southern New Hampshire University Arena, Trump dismissed the heightened fears about the U.S. economy and a 3% drop Wednesday in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was fueled by a slowing global economy and a development in the bond market that has predicted previous recessions. Avoiding an economic slump is critical to Trump's reelection hopes.</p> <p>"The United States right now has the hottest economy anywhere in the world," Trump said.</p> <p>Trump, who reached the White House by promising to bring about a historic economic boom, claimed, as he often does, that the markets would have crashed if he had lost his 2016 bid for the presidency. And he warned that if he is defeated in 2020, Americans' 401(k) retirement accounts will go "down the tubes."</p> <p>The Republican president also defended his tactics on trade with China. He has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion of imports from China and has threatened to hit the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports with 10% tariffs. He has delayed that increase on about half of those items to avoid raising prices for U.S. holiday shoppers. He said China wants to make a trade deal with the U.S. because it's costing the country millions of jobs, but he claimed that the U.S. doesn't need to be in a hurry.</p> <p>"I don't think we're ready to make a deal," Trump said.</p> <p>Trump's rally was the first since mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, killed 31 people and wounded dozens more. The shootings have reignited calls for Congress to take immediate action to reduce gun violence. Trump said the U.S. can't make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves, but he advocated for expanding the number of facilities to house the mentally ill without saying how he would pay for it.</p> <p>"We will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won't have to worry so much about them," Trump said. "We don't have those institutions anymore, and people can't get proper care. There are seriously ill people and they're on the streets."</p> <p>Along with discussion of the economy and guns, Trump hit a number of other topics, accusing the European Union of being "worse than China, just smaller"; bragging about his 2016 electoral victories in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania; and calling it a "disgrace" that people were throwing water on police officers in New York.</p> <p>The rally was interrupted about a half an hour in by a handful of protesters near the rafters of the arena. As the protesters were being led out, a Trump supporter wearing a "Trump 2020" shirt near them began enthusiastically shaking his fist in a sign of support for the president.</p> <p>But Trump mistook him for one of the protesters and said to the crowd: "That guy's got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please."</p> <p>After a pause, he added, "Got a bigger problem than I do."</p> <p>New Hampshire, which gave Trump his first GOP primary victory but favored Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election, is doing well economically, at least when using broad measures. But beneath the top-line data are clear signs that the prosperity is being unevenly shared, and when the tumult of the Trump presidency is added to the mix, the state's flinty voters may not be receptive to his appeals.</p> <p>An August University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll found that 42% of New Hampshire adults approve of Trump while 53% disapprove. The poll also showed that 49% approve of Trump's handling of the economy and 44% disapprove.</p> <p>Some Democratic presidential campaigns are holding events to capitalize on Trump's trip. Joe Biden's campaign set up down the street from the arena to talk to voters and enlist volunteers. A group for Pete Buttigieg's campaign gathered in nearby Concord to call voters about his support for new gun safety laws. And Cory Booker urged Trump to cancel the speech and instead order Congress to take immediate action to prevent gun violence.</p> <p>At 2.4%, New Hampshire's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was among the lowest in the nation. But wage growth is significantly below national gains. Average hourly earnings rose a scant 1.1% in New Hampshire in 2018, lagging the 3% gain nationwide, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.</p> <p>In other ways, like the home ownership rate - first in the nation - and median household income - seventh in the U.S. - the state is thriving, according to census data.</p> <p>New Hampshire's four Electoral College votes are far below that of key swing states like Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan, but its influence can prove powerful in close election years like 2000, when George W. John Hickenlooper has just announced he is dropping out of the presidential race in 2020. He brings the field of candidates down to 26." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 25 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 24 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with two Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.</p><p>As campaign season heats up, here's a look at each candidate vying for the highest office in the land:</p><p>Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He also served two years as Chief of Staff to fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, John Hickenlooper, during his time as mayor of Denver.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/israel-bans-us-reps-ilhan-omar-rashida-tlaib-from-visiting-country" title="Israel bans U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from visiting country" data-articleId="423967567" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_U_S__Reps__Ilhan_Omar__Rashi_0_7595927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_U_S__Reps__Ilhan_Omar__Rashi_0_7595927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_U_S__Reps__Ilhan_Omar__Rashi_0_7595927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_U_S__Reps__Ilhan_Omar__Rashi_0_7595927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_U_S__Reps__Ilhan_Omar__Rashi_0_7595927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Israeli official says the government has decided it will not allow Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to enter the country for a planned visit next week, the Associated Press is reporting. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Israel bans U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from visiting country</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 02:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Israeli official says the government has decided it will not allow Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to enter the country for a planned visit next week, the Associated Press is reporting. </p><p>The two freshmen congresswomen support the Palestinian-led boycott movement and have been publicly critical of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. Tlaib's family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank. </p><p>Israel's deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said the decision keeps with the government's policy of denying entry to those who advocate boycotts of Israel, according to the Associated Press. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/mcconnell-wants-to-consider-gun-background-checks-in-fall" title="McConnell wants to consider gun background checks in fall" data-articleId="422943271" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol August 1, 2019 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McConnell wants to consider gun background checks in fall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shifting the gun violence debate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he now wants to consider background checks and other bills, setting up a potentially pivotal moment when lawmakers return in the fall.</p><p>The Republican leader won't be calling senators back to work early, as some are demanding. But he told a Kentucky radio station that President Donald Trump called him Thursday morning and they talked about several ideas. The president, he said, is "anxious to get an outcome and so am I."</p><p>Stakes are high for all sides, but particularly for Trump and his party. Republicans have long opposed expanding background checks - a bill passed by the Democratic-led House is stalled in the Senate - but they face enormous pressure to do something after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, that killed 31 people. 