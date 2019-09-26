< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/charley-s-world/crooked-thumb-brewery-hosting-oktoberfest-event">Crooked Thumb Brewery hosting Oktoberfest event</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/8-year-old-texas-boy-suffers-brain-injury-after-being-attacked-by-bullies-at-school-family-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/25/bully_1569461901551_7676289_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="8-year-old Texas boy suffers brain injury after being attacked by bullies at school, family says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/8-year-old-texas-boy-suffers-brain-injury-after-being-attacked-by-bullies-at-school-family-says">8-year-old Texas boy suffers brain injury after being attacked by bullies at school, family says</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/cdc-sends-warning-to-hunters-after-deer-with-tuberculosis-found-to-transmit-bacteria-to-people"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/Michigan%20EDI_bovine%20TB_1569510470401.jpg_7676867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CDC sends warning to hunters after deer with tuberculosis found to transmit bacteria to people"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/cdc-sends-warning-to-hunters-after-deer-with-tuberculosis-found-to-transmit-bacteria-to-people">CDC sends warning to hunters after deer with tuberculosis found to transmit bacteria to people</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/recipes/recipe-cheesesteak-grilled-cheese"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/still-2019-09-26-11h06m20s213_1569510549251_7676868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Recipe: Cheesesteak grilled cheese"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/recipes/recipe-cheesesteak-grilled-cheese">Recipe: Cheesesteak grilled cheese</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/charley-s-world/crooked-thumb-brewery-hosting-oktoberfest-event">Crooked Thumb Brewery hosting Oktoberfest event</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/8-year-old-texas-boy-suffers-brain-injury-after-being-attacked-by-bullies-at-school-family-says">8-year-old Texas boy suffers brain injury after being attacked by bullies at school, family says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/cdc-sends-warning-to-hunters-after-deer-with-tuberculosis-found-to-transmit-bacteria-to-people">CDC sends warning to hunters after deer with tuberculosis found to transmit bacteria to people</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/recipes/recipe-cheesesteak-grilled-cheese">Recipe: Cheesesteak grilled cheese</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/kansas-dog-that-lived-at-shelter-for-more-than-400-days-finally-gets-adopted-after-human-moves-in">Dog that lived at shelter for more than 400 days finally gets adopted after human moves in</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/after-losing-his-friend-teen-helps-pediatric-patients-families-find-relief-through-fishing">After losing his friend, teen helps pediatric patients, families find relief through fishing</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Whistleblower: White House tried to 'lock down' call details By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press
Posted Sep 26 2019 03:31PM EDT
Updated Sep 26 2019 04:14PM EDT (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430403079-430403026" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/SchiffWhistleblower__Banner__Getty_1569359368854_7674041_ver1.0_1280_720_1569526117194_7677319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics/whistleblower-white-house-tried-to-lock-down-call-details">ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-430403079").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-430403079").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430403079" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - The whistleblower at the center of Congress' impeachment inquiry alleged that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. election. The White House then tried to "lock down" the information to cover it up, the official's complaint says.</p><p>The <a href="http://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/09/26/whistleblower_complaint_unclass_7677184_ver1.0.pdf" target="_blank">9-page document</a> released Thursday provides many new details about the summertime phone call in which Trump encouraged the president of Ukraine to help investigate political rival Joe Biden. It alleges a concerted White House effort to suppress the transcript of the call and describes a shadow campaign of diplomacy by the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that unnerved some senior Trump administration officials.</p><p>"In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to 'lock down' all the records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced as is customary by the White House situation room," the complaint says.</p><p><a href="http://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/09/26/whistleblower_complaint_unclass_7677184_ver1.0.pdf" target="_blank">CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL DOCUMENT</a></p><p>The previously secret document, with its detail and clear narrative, will likely accelerate the impeachment process and put more pressure on Trump to rebut its core contentions and on his fellow Republicans to defend him or not. Because that's close to a spy," Trump said. "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now."</p><p>The remarks were reported by The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times.</p><p>More publicly, Trump insisted the entire controversy is political, tweeting, "The Democrats are trying to destroy the Republican Party and all that it stands for. Stick together, play their game and fight hard Republicans. Our country is at stake." The tweet was in all capital letters.</p><p>The White House had already released a rough transcript of the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump prodded Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. But the complaint released Thursday offers a broader picture of what was happening in the White House and the administration at the time. In the aftermath of the call, according to the whistleblower, White House lawyers were concerned "they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain," the complaint says.</p><p><a href="http://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/09/26/whistleblower_complaint_unclass_7677184_ver1.0.pdf" target="_blank">CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL DOCUMENT</a></p><p>The complaint is certain to revive questions about the activities of Giuliani, who it says alarmed government officials by circumventing "national security decision making processes." Giuliani, a Trump loyalist who represented the president in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, repeatedly communicated with advisers of Ukraine's president in the days after the phone call.</p><p>The House intelligence committee released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint Thursday ahead of testimony from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence. Maguire acknowledged that the complaint alleged serious wrongdoing by the president but said it was not his role to judge whether the allegations were credible or not.</p><p>Maguire said he was unfamiliar with any other whistleblower complaint in American history that "touched on such complicated and sensitive issues." He praised the whistleblower as having acted honorably, said he recognized the complaint as immediately sensitive and important and insisted the White House did not direct him to withhold it from Congress.</p><p>"I believe that everything in this matter here is totally unprecedented," he said.</p><p>In the complaint, the anonymous whistleblower says that despite his or her not being present for Trump's Ukraine call, multiple White House officials shared consistent details about it.</p><p>Those officials told the whistleblower that "this was 'not the first time' under this administration that a presidential transcript was placed into this codeword-level system solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive -- rather than national security sensitive -- information," the complaint said.</p><p>The whistleblower said that White House officials had tried to suppress the exact transcript of the call that was produced -- as is customary -- by the White House Situation Room, according to the complaint.</p><p>The officials told the whistleblower they were "directed" by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalization and distribution to Cabinet-level officials.</p><p>"This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call," the report said.</p><p>"If this was all so innocent," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, "why did so many officials in the White House, in the Justice Department and elsewhere make such large efforts to prevent it from being made public?"</p><p><a href="http://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/09/26/whistleblower_complaint_unclass_7677184_ver1.0.pdf" target="_blank">CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL DOCUMENT</a></p><p>The complaint says multiple U.S. officials reported that Giuliani traveled to Madrid one week after the call to meet with one of Zelenskiy's advisers, and that the meeting was characterized as a follow-up to the telephone conversation between the two leaders</p><p>House Republicans largely steered clear of discussing the substance of the call during the hearing, spending more time criticizing Democrats than Trump.</p><p>One exception was Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, who said, "Concerning that conversation, I want to say to the president - this is not OK. That conversation is not OK. It's disappointing to the American people."</p><p>Late in the day, Maguire went behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence committee.</p><p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday endorsed an impeachment investigation in light of the Ukraine revelations. The president, she said, "betrayed his oath of office, our national security and the integrity" of America's elections.</p><p>The unidentified whistleblower submitted a complaint to Michael Atkinson, the U.S. government's intelligence inspector general, in August. Maguire then blocked release of the complaint to Congress, citing issues of presidential privilege and saying the complaint did not deal with an "urgent concern." 