Pot company partners with Arizona Tea maker to make THC products

By FOX Business 

Posted Aug 08 2019 05:28AM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 05:35AM EDT Bottles of drinks for sale in Publix Grocery Store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20ARIZONA%20TEA_1565256928247.jpg_7580632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20ARIZONA%20TEA_1565256928247.jpg_7580632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20ARIZONA%20TEA_1565256928247.jpg_7580632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20ARIZONA%20TEA_1565256928247.jpg_7580632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20ARIZONA%20TEA_1565256928247.jpg_7580632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bottles of drinks for sale in Publix Grocery Store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Bottles of drinks for sale in Publix Grocery Store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Bottles of drinks for sale in Publix Grocery Store. (FOX Business) - Arizona Beverages, the maker of 99-cent iced tea, is partnering with a Denver-based marijuana company to make cannabis-infused products.

Dixie Brands will develop and produce a new portfolio of Arizona-branded consumer goods infused with tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. While Arizona is well known for its ubiquitous tall cans of iced tea, Dixie Brands' flagship product is a line of THC-infused sodas it calls "elixirs." Dixie also makes chocolates and other candies infused with cannabis.</p><p>While many companies including large brands have been exploring the use of CBD in products, fewer have looked at THC.</p><p>Arizona is privately held. Don Vultaggio, its chairman and CEO, told The Wall Street Journal that a publicly-traded company wouldn't be able to take the same risk.</p><p>"You've got to be willing to try new things," he said. "The upside is we're one of the first ones in an emerging space."</p><p>Under the terms of the deal, Arizona can buy a $10 million stake in Dixie Brands. 