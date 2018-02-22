Pull them up: Bill would ban saggy pants in South Carolina

- South Carolina lawmakers are working to pass a bill to ban saggy pants throughout the state.

House Bill 4957 would make it illegal for a person to expose their skin or underwear by wearing their pants "three inches below the crest of his ileum" -- the top of the hips.

The violation fines aren't hefty, but enough to make you consider investing in a belt: $25 for a first offense; $50 or three hours of community service for a second offense; and $75 or six hours of community service for a third or subsequent offense.

A violation would not be considered criminal or delinquent, nor would it put state college or university financial assistance at risk.

The bill has been referred to the Judiciary Committee