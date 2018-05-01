Coyote that attacked girl had rabies

- The coyote that lunged at and bit a 5-year-old girl at Carroll Park in Thornwood Sunday evening has tested positive for rabies.

An off-duty cop enjoying the Westchester County park with his family saved the girl by subduing the animal with his bare hands.

Arcangelo Liberatore, of the Irvington Police Department, saw a coyote come out of the woods at the park. He and his wife then hurried to get their children to safety when he heard screaming.

Liberatore went back into the park and saw the coyote attacking the 5-year-old girl. The girl's mother punched the coyote several times and then Liberatore jumped on it, grabbed its neck, and slammed its head into the ground.

A Mount Pleasant police officer shot the coyote.

Everyone who came into contact with the animal, or its saliva, is being evaluated to determine the need for preventive rabies treatment.

“If a coyote approaches, make noise and try to avoid it,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler. “If it appears aggressive or lethargic, it could have rabies, so contact local police. Avoid contact with strays and other wildlife.”