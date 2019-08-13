A small dog named Sophie suffered a collapsed lung and displaced heart when a homeless man snuck up behind her and kicked her 15 feet into the air at a California beach.

Dylan McTaggart, 25, was booked into Ventura County Jail on suspicion of fighting in public, assaulting a lifeguard and felony animal cruelty. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The incident happened on Friday around 1:57 p.m. at Hueneme Beach in Port Hueneme, California.