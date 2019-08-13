To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit TV show “Friends,” 12 fan-favorite episodes will play in movie theaters across the U.S. over three nights this fall.
Fathom Events will host the milestone showings on Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, in which each night will feature four unique episodes that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35 mm camera negative, according to a press release from the movie event company.
“‘Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary’ will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments,” the release said.