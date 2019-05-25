< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker
Posted May 28 2019 03:46PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 04:18PM EDT Three volunteer rescuers who found a hiker more than two weeks after she disappeared in a Hawaii forest described their elation and relief after spotting her near a waterfall in deep vegetation.</p><p>Javier Cantellops, Chris Berquist and Troy Helmers said Monday that they saw Amanda Eller from a helicopter Friday, 17 days after the 35-year-old physical therapist and yoga instructor went for hike on a Maui trail.</p><p>When they saw her, Helmers says he was in disbelief anybody would be hiking in the area. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/28/Barry%20Preston_trash%20on%20the%20beach_052819_1559054108299.jpg_7318352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/28/Barry%20Preston_trash%20on%20the%20beach_052819_1559054108299.jpg_7318352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/28/Barry%20Preston_trash%20on%20the%20beach_052819_1559054108299.jpg_7318352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/28/Barry%20Preston_trash%20on%20the%20beach_052819_1559054108299.jpg_7318352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/28/Barry%20Preston_trash%20on%20the%20beach_052819_1559054108299.jpg_7318352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy: Barry Preston&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: '10 tons of trash' left behind on Virginia Beach after Memorial Day event</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Piles of trash were left behind Monday along the shore of Virginia Beach following a poplar Memorial Day Weekend event called "Floatopia" where beachgoers commemorate the holiday by bringing floats to the beach, according to local reports. Mobile users, click here . </p><p>A video shared by Melissa Noel that shows trash everywhere on the shore as since gone viral on Facebook with more than 13,000 shares and nearly 2,000 comments. </p><p>"Stay classy, Virginia Beach," Noel can be heard saying over footage of cups, wrappers and other trash strewn along the shore.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/knife-wielding-man-attacks-schoolgirls-in-japan-killing-2" title="Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, killing 2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, killing 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARI YAMAGUCHI and JAE HONG, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man carrying a knife in each hand and screaming "I will kill you!" attacked a group of schoolgirls near a school bus parked at a bus stop just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, killing two and injuring 17 before killing himself, officials said.</p><p>Most of the victims were students at a Catholic elementary school who were lined up at the bus stop near Noborito Park in the city of Kawasaki when a man in his 50s began slashing them with knives. City officials, quoting police, said the suspect was captured but died from a self-inflicted slash in his neck.</p><p>Witnesses described a hellish scene: children and adults falling to the ground, some with their shirts soaked with blood, dozens of children running and screaming for help, and school bags and books scattered on the ground.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/viral-photo-shows-child-cling-to-marietta-officer" title="Viral photo shows child cling to Marietta officer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Young child clings to officer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Viral photo shows child cling to Marietta officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Laura Neal </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother was charged with DUI in Marietta after crashing her car with her toddler strapped in the back. What’s getting people's attention is a picture of a Marietta police officer holding the clinging child while police find the young boy place to stay.</p><p>The crash happened 7:30 Saturday morning. Police said Daniella Beausoleil was under the influence when she crashed into a small retaining wall in front of an apartment complex at 1295 Franklin Dr. in Marietta. She failed a field sobriety test and is charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.</p><p>“It’s important to make sure the child is safe and we still have to uphold the law and unfortunately in this instance that mother was under the influence and had to face those charges,” said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> 