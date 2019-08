Credit: Hoover (AL) Police Department via Storyful Credit: Hoover (AL) Police Department via Storyful

- A K9 officer at an Alabama high school let his collar loose to the delight of his students, as he jumped around after a bright yellow balloon.

The officer, “Ace,” and his handler, School Resource Officer Kevin Hollis, work at Spain Park High School in Hoover every day, according to the post.

In the video, Ace chases a balloon around a classroom full of students, biting and jumping at the floating orb and wagging his tail in delight before eventually popping the balloon.

“Every now and then, Ace gets to be a ‘normal’ dog and have some fun!” the caption read.

Continue reading below