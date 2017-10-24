Scientists pinpoint "allergy cell" responsible for food and environmental allergies

- Want to say goodbye to sniffles, puffy eyes and hives? Researchers might have finally pinpointed what causes allergies. Researchers in Washington state call the allergy, Cell TH2A. They believe this cell is responsible for both food and environmental allergies. A new study highlighted in Science Translational Medicine journal pinpoints the specific group of cells that orchestrates allergic reactions.

This new finding could help scientists determine not only why some people have allergies, but also how to block them. They hope to have a targeted drug within the next decade.