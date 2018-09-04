Semi-truck carrying Axe body spray catches fire on highway, canisters explode

- Canisters of Axe body spray exploded on a Texas highway Friday night when a semi-truck carrying the deodorant caught fire.

The fire on Interstate 35 in Benton occurred at around 4 a.m., officials said. The spray cans launched from the truck during the fire and were scattered across the highway, WDRB-TV reported.

The fire shut down the highway for hours as cleanup crews were called in to clear the road of the debris.

No one was injured in the fire.