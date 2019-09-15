Read updates on FOXNews.com.
Authorities in Mexico have identified at least 44 bodies that were discovered among over 100 black bags that were found earlier this month buried in a well in the western part of the country.
The mutilated human remains were discovered Sept. 3 in a well located just outside the city of Guadalajara in the western state of Jalisco after residents reportedly complained about the smell.
“It saddens me to speak in this way, but society has a right to know what is happening,” Jalisco security cabinet chief Macedonio Tamez Guajardo told Mexican news outlet Milenio .
This definitely counts as a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
A fisherman was shocked when he reeled in a bizarre, alien-looking creature from the water. The strange animal had large bulbous eyes that made it look like something truly out of this world.
The University of Tennessee's marching band is jumping on the anti-bullying bandwagon.
The band briefly wore a T-shirt created by a boy who was teased at school over the design and then offered a scholarship at the university.
On Thursday, Tennessee officials offered the 4th grader a four-year scholarship beginning in the fall of 2028 if he chooses to attend Tennessee and meets admission requirements.