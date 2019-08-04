< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sister: El Paso shooting victim, 25, 'gave her life' for son

By MORGAN LEE, Associated Press

Posted Aug 04 2019 04:48PM EDT
Updated Aug 04 2019 04:59PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422137347-422135587" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EL PASO, Texas (AP)</strong> - A 25-year-old woman who was shot while apparently shielding her 2-month-old son was among the 20 people killed when a gunman opened fire in a crowded El Paso shopping area, her sister said.</p><p>Leta Jamrowski, 19, of El Paso, learned Saturday afternoon that her sister Jordan Anchondo had been shot to death at Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies earlier in the day. Jamrowski spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones - the result of his mother's fall.</p><p>"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in the state of Chihuahua.</p><p>Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said three Mexicans were killed in the shooting. He tweeted Saturday that he sends "condolences to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican."</p><p>Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said six Mexicans also were wounded in the shooting, including 45-year-old Mario de Alba Montes, 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal. Ebrard says the man and woman are from Chihuahua. He said the other three wounded Mexicans, whose names weren't given, were two men and a woman from Torreón, in Coahuila state, and Ciudad Juarez.</p><p>Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate and an El Paso native, held a news conference on a street corner opposite the hospital as the sun set, recounting his visit with wounded victims, including a woman who had a bullet pass through her lungs.</p><p>"I told them that I am so amazed at how strong they are," the former U.S. congressman said.</p><p>Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, said 13 people were brought to the hospital with injuries, including one who died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital, he said. Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/dayton-shooting-victims-identified-gunman-s-sister-among-killed" title="Dayton shooting victims identified, gunman's sister among killed" data-articleId="422126073" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police mark evidence after an active shooter opened fire in the Oregon district in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 2019. Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dayton shooting victims identified, gunman's sister among killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 02:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DAYTON, Ohio (FOX 10) — Police say 24-year-old Connor Betts behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.</p><p>They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area. The others were adults ranging in age from 25 to 57.</p><p>Victims identified by Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Police Chief Lt. Col. Matt Carper:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/president-trump-orders-flags-at-half-staff-in-remembrance-of-the-victims-of-two-mass-shootings" title="President Trump orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings" data-articleId="422126031" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joshua Hoehne via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 03:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump is ordering flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings in less than a day that killed at least 29 people and injured dozens more.</p><p>A proclamation released by the White House on Sunday says the nation shares "in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks."</p><p>The first attack Saturday at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 20 people. That was followed by another shooting in a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, which claimed nine lives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deadly-mass-shooting-in-el-paso-to-be-handled-as-domestic-terrorism" title="Deadly mass shooting in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorism" data-articleId="422127875" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deadly mass shooting in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorism</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 03:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The shooting that killed 20 people at a crowded El Paso shopping area will be handled as a domestic terrorism case, federal authorities said Sunday as they weighed hate-crime charges against the gunman that could carry the death penalty.</p><p>A local prosecutor announced that he would bring capital murder charges against the suspect, saying the assailant "lost the right to be among us."</p><p>The attack on Saturday morning was followed less than a day later by another shooting that claimed nine lives in a nightlife district of Dayton, Ohio. That shooter was killed by police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rhinoceros-conceived-artificially-born-at-san-diego-zoo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/03/vlcsnap-2019-08-03-22h29m51s477_1564885999243_7571371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(San Diego Zoo Global)" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-03-22h29m51s477_1564885999243.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First artificially conceived Southern White Rhino born at San Diego Zoo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/curious-orcas-stop-for-selfies-with-tour-boat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/03/orca%20selfie%20storyful%203_1564888015876.jpg_7571382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Newport Coastal Adventure, Photographer Chelsea Mayer via Storyful)" title="orca selfie storyful 3_1564888015876.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Curious orcas stop for selfies with tour boat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-tampa-softball-team-wins-little-league-world-series"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/03/Little%20League%20Champs_1564875974820.jpg_7571219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Paul Dellegatto" title="Little League Champs_1564875974820.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Tampa softball team wins Junior League championship at Little League World Series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/gator-vultures-stop-traffic-to-cross-south-florida-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/03/vlcsnap-2019-08-03-16h36m52s370_1564864694250_7570990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Denise Harris" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-03-16h36m52s370_1564864694250.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gator, vultures stop traffic to cross South Florida road</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dayton-shooting-victims-identified-gunman-s-sister-among-killed" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY%20ohio%20shooting%20victims_1564943636144.jpg_7571937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;mark&#x20;evidence&#x20;after&#x20;an&#x20;active&#x20;shooter&#x20;opened&#x20;fire&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oregon&#x20;district&#x20;in&#x20;Dayton&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;MEGAN&#x20;JELINGER&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dayton shooting victims identified, gunman's sister among killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gibsonton-walmart-evacuated-due-to-threat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gibsonton%20walmart%20investigation_1564946044422.jpg_7571949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gibsonton%20walmart%20investigation_1564946044422.jpg_7571949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gibsonton%20walmart%20investigation_1564946044422.jpg_7571949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gibsonton%20walmart%20investigation_1564946044422.jpg_7571949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/gibsonton%20walmart%20investigation_1564946044422.jpg_7571949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HCSO: no active threat after Gibsonton Walmart evacuated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-orders-flags-at-half-staff-in-remembrance-of-the-victims-of-two-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Hoehne&#x20;via&#x20;Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deadly-mass-shooting-in-el-paso-to-be-handled-as-domestic-terrorism" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deadly mass shooting in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorism</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Armed&#x20;Policemen&#x20;gather&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;an&#x20;FBI&#x20;armoured&#x20;vehicle&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Cielo&#x20;Vista&#x20;Mall&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;active&#x20;shooter&#x20;situation&#x20;is&#x20;going&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;Mall&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;JOEL&#x20;ANGEL&#x20;JUAREZ&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>El Paso shooting leaves 20 dead, 26 injured; officials to seek death penalty</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 