Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death By Associated Press "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423187749");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423187749-420200256"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jeffrey Epstein</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423187749-420200256" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jeffrey By Associated Press
Posted Aug 10 2019 03:21PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 04:38PM EDT Related Headlines
Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Manhattan jail cell
Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell: report
Epstein charged with molesting dozens of girls style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell: report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jeffrey-epstein-arrested-in-ny-on-sex-charges"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Epstein_in_federal_court_0_7489516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Epstein charged with molesting dozens of girls</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected financier accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring, had been taken off suicide watch before he killed himself in a New York jail, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday.</p><p>Attorney General William Barr said he was "appalled" to learn of Epstein's death while in federal custody. The FBI and the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General will investigate, he said.</p><p>"Mr. Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a statement.</p><p>Epstein was <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-dead-by-suicide-found-in-manhattan-jail-cell" target="_blank">found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning</a> at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Fire officials received a call at 6:39 a.m. Saturday that Epstein was in cardiac arrest, and he was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital.</p><p>Epstein, 66, had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges unsealed last month. He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial on accusations of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.</p> <div id='continue-text-423187749' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-423187749' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423187749' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423187749', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '423187749'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>A little over two weeks ago, Epstein was found on the floor of his cell with bruises on his neck , according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. At the time, it was not clear whether the injuries were self-inflicted or from an assault.</p><p>A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Epstein had been taken off suicide watch. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. It wasn't immediately clear when he was taken off suicide watch.</p><p>The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that he had been housed in the jail's Special Housing Unit, a heavily secured part of the facility that separates high-profile inmates from the general population. Until recently, the same unit had been home to the Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is now serving a life sentence at the so-called Supermax prison in Colorado.</p><p>Epstein's death raises questions about how the Bureau of Prisons ensures the welfare of such high-profile inmates. In October, Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was killed in a federal prison in West Virginia where had just been transferred.</p><p>Florida Sen. Rick Scott released a statement demanding answers for Epstein's death in custody.</p><p>"The victims of Epstein’s heinous actions deserved an opportunity for justice. Today, that opportunity was denied," Scott <a href="https://twitter.com/SenRickScott/status/1160226291972546560" target="_blank">wrote in a tweet</a>. "The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers on what systemic failures of the MCC Manhattan or criminal acts allowed this coward to deny justice to his victims."</p><p>Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote Saturday in a scathing letter to Barr that "heads must roll" after the incident.</p><p>"Every single person in the Justice Department ... knew that this man was a suicide risk, and that his dark secrets couldn't be allowed to die with him," Sasse wrote.</p><p>Cameron Lindsay, a former warden who ran three federal lockups, said the death represents "an unfortunate and shocking failure, if proven to be a suicide."</p><p>"Unequivocally, he should have been on active suicide watch and therefore under direct and constant supervision," Lindsay said.</p><p>Epstein's arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was U.S. attorney in Miami.</p><p>On Friday, more than 2,000 pages of documents were released related to a since-settled lawsuit against Epstein's ex-girlfriend by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers. The records contain graphic allegations against Epstein, as well as the transcript of a 2016 deposition of Epstein in which he repeatedly refused to answer questions to avoid incriminating himself.</p><p>Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre's attorney, said Epstein's suicide less than 24 hours after the documents were unsealed "is no coincidence." McCawley urged authorities to continue their investigation, focusing on Epstein associates who she said "participated and facilitated Epstein's horrifying sex trafficking scheme."</p><p>Other accusers and their lawyers reacted to the news with frustration that the financier won't have to face them in court.</p><p>"We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed the pain and trauma he caused so many people," accuser Jennifer Araoz said in a statement.</p><p>Brad Edwards, a Florida lawyer for nearly two dozen other accusers, said that "this is not the ending anyone was looking for."</p><p>"The victims deserved to see Epstein held accountable, and he owed it to everyone he hurt to accept responsibility for all of the pain he caused," Edwards said in a statement.</p><p>Epstein's arrest drew national attention, particularly focusing on a deal that allowed Epstein to plead guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida and avoid more serious federal charges.</p><p>Federal prosecutors in New York reopened the probe after investigative reporting by The Miami Herald stirred outrage over that plea bargain.</p><p>His lawyers maintained that the new charges in New York were covered by the 2008 plea deal and that Epstein hadn't had any illicit contact with underage girls since serving his 13-month sentence in Florida.</p><p>Before his legal troubles, Epstein led a life of extraordinary luxury that drew powerful people into his orbit. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drivers patiently wait as 45 ducks cross busy Maine road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 08:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of ducks safely crossed a busy street in Biddeford, Maine, thanks to the patience of drivers.</p><p>Footage by Karen Ramunno shows the group, which reportedly consisted of 45 ducks, crossing the road while a line of traffic formed behind them.</p><p>According to Ramunno, no driver beeped at or tried to hurry the ducks, not even for the last "two stragglers."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration" title="Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration" data-articleId="422939370" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Thousands_of_tarantulas_expected_to_craw_0_7582278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Looking for the ultimate family getaway? Well now’s your chance to witness the great tarantula migration expected to kick off this month in Colorado." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Looking for the ultimate family getaway? Well now's your chance to witness the great tarantula migration expected to kick off this month in Colorado.</p><p>According to the Gazette , thousands of tarantulas with a high libido can be seen crawling through the Colorado grasslands in search of a mate, beginning their exodus from August through early October.</p><p>Scientists say many of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females that make their burrows in Colorado's grasslands.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dog-with-6-legs-adopted-by-bullied-teen-now-he-s-got-a-best-friend-" title="Dog with 6 legs adopted by bullied teen: 'Now he's got a best friend'" data-articleId="423204126" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Roo, an eight-week-old Labrador-cross, jumps around on her back paws because she was born with two extra front legs, that cause her a little trouble when she walks.&nbsp;(SWNS)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog with 6 legs adopted by bullied teen: 'Now he's got a best friend'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 07:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cute puppy in England was named after a kangaroo because she hops around on her back paws – as she was born with 6 legs.</p><p>Roo, an eight-week-old Labrador-cross, jumps around on her back paws because she was born with two extra front legs, which cause her a little trouble when she walks.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/burglars-steal-27-guns-from-clearwater-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/Burglars_steal_27_guns_from_Clearwater_s_4_7586250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Burglars_steal_27_guns_from_Clearwater_s_4_20190811031335"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Burglars steal 27 guns from Clearwater store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-pay-respects-as-carjacking-victim-laid-to-rest-in-brandon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mathew%20Korattiyil_1565121702545.jpg_7576397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mathew Korattiyil_1565121702545.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds pay respects as carjacking victim laid to rest in Brandon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A tarantula sitting in its terrarium. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="tarantulaaaa_1565305493628-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hernando-co-school-board-discusses-cost-saving-measures-including-4-day-schedule"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/4_day_school_week_floated_in_Hernando_Co_1_7585442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="4_day_school_week_floated_in_Hernando_Co_1_20190810035819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hernando Co. school board discusses cost-saving measures, including 4-day schedule</h3> </a> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pinellas-deputies-investigate-near-drowning-at-gandy-beach" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pinellas deputies investigate near-drowning at Gandy Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drivers-patiently-wait-as-45-ducks-cross-busy-maine-road" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-20h52m19s376_1565484836552_7586135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-20h52m19s376_1565484836552_7586135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-20h52m19s376_1565484836552_7586135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-20h52m19s376_1565484836552_7586135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/vlcsnap-2019-08-10-20h52m19s376_1565484836552_7586135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Karen&#x20;Ramunno&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drivers patiently wait as 45 ducks cross busy Maine road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-pay-respects-as-carjacking-victim-laid-to-rest-in-brandon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mathew%20Korattiyil_1565121702545.jpg_7576397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mathew%20Korattiyil_1565121702545.jpg_7576397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mathew%20Korattiyil_1565121702545.jpg_7576397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mathew%20Korattiyil_1565121702545.jpg_7576397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mathew%20Korattiyil_1565121702545.jpg_7576397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds pay respects as carjacking victim laid to rest in Brandon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-threatening-to-shoot-floor-and-decor-employees-in-clearwater" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/wayne%20rose%20mugshot_1565483295754.jpg_7586120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/wayne%20rose%20mugshot_1565483295754.jpg_7586120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/wayne%20rose%20mugshot_1565483295754.jpg_7586120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/wayne%20rose%20mugshot_1565483295754.jpg_7586120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/10/wayne%20rose%20mugshot_1565483295754.jpg_7586120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pinellas&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested for threatening to shoot Floor and Decor employees in Clearwater</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;tarantula&#x20;sitting&#x20;in&#x20;its&#x20;terrarium&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sebastian&#x20;Gollnow&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> 