VR headset offers one giant leap -- in your own living room Space VR headset offers one giant leap -- in your own living room At one time or another, many of us have looked to the skies and wondered, what's it really like up there?

Take a walk around the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex, and at every turn you see the tools humans needed to leave the earth and explore the heavens. Over a million tourists make the pilgrimage each year, in their quests to conquer the skies.

Now a new experience promises to get you closer while keeping your feet on the ground.

"The space visor along with a visit to Kennedy Space Center is perhaps the next best thing to going to space,” Kennedy Space Center spokesperson Andrea Farmer told us.

But it's more than that. The space visor is an unearthly adventure you can actually take home, and the views are spectacular. You can have the experience of docking with the International Space Station, or ride in a moon rover on Apollo 17 as astronauts tell you what it's like to cruise on the moon.

There's even something called Space Dreams. "It's the solar system depicted in a child's room and you click on a planet and go on your own solar system exploration," Andrea explained.

KSC hopes, by having the sights and sounds of space at your fingertips, you can walk in the footsteps of astronauts while seeing what they saw through the space visor -- building the next generation of space explorers who can now take one giant leap for mankind without leaving their living rooms.

LINK: For more information on the Space Visor headset and apps, click: https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/space-visor

