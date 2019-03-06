< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fapollo-11-movie width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Links",target_type:"mix"});</script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393430020-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Rep__wants_to_overhaul_Florida_criminal__2_6863373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A bill known as the Florida First Step Act is making its way through the Senate. The comprehensive plan starts in the courts - possibly eliminating mandatory minimum sentences for some non-violent offenders. The St. Petersburg lawmaker sponsoring thi" title="Rep. wants to overhaul Florida criminal justice system"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Rep. wants to overhaul Florida criminal justice system</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393427292-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Teen_mistaken_for_thief_while_returning__4_6862533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A teenager's good deed backfired - getting him some unwarranted attention from a homeowner and, eventually, deputies who mistook his actions for criminal activity." title="Teen mistaken for thief while returning neighbor's package"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Teen mistaken for thief while returning neighbor's package</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393424531-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Mission_BBQ_honors_Bay_Area_veterans_1_6863114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In his quest for the Bay Area’s best, Chip Brewster headed to Mission BBQ. While there are dozens of locations of this franchise, the Brandon restaurant is a particularly special place for at least one local mom." title="Mission BBQ honors Bay Area veterans"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Mission BBQ honors Bay Area veterans</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/galleries/392963180-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/04/crepes2_1551741844216_6851883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crepes2_1551741844216.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Florida Strawberry Festival 2019</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/385656711-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/25/1910_1548434353061_6674735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="1910. 'Apollo 11' film offers fresh look at historic moon mission 06 2019 06:50PM Posted Mar 06 2019 05:39PM EST
Video Posted Mar 06 2019 06:50PM EST
Updated Mar 06 2019 06:51PM EST The Apollo 11 launch as seen from Kennedy Space Center on July 16, 1969. (NASA photo) (FOX 13)</strong> - A new movie hitting more theaters this weekend features film that was overlooked in the National Archives for nearly 50 years. ‘Apollo 11’ recounts the 1969 space mission which landed men on the moon for the first time. </p><p>The film that was discovered is high quality, 70-millimeter film shot by NASA. </p><p>“It is just terrific to see this footage this many years later in such sharp, clear focus," offered space author and journalist John Brisney, who saw it in an IMAX theater earlier this week. </p><p>Brisney covered dozens of space missions and co-authored a new book called "Picturing Apollo 11.” He and co-author J.L. Director Todd Douglas Miller weaves the story without narration using actual sound from 1969. It's a trip down memory lane for people who remember the moon landing. </p><p>At 21, Payton Barnwell doesn't remember, but it has her thinking. </p><p>"I think that's going to inspire a whole new generation," offered the mechanical engineering senior at Florida Polytechnic University.</p><p>She's had two space-related internships, including a stint in NASA's plant laboratory experimenting with food for deep space travel.</p><p>"SpaceX and Blue Origin and all these companies are moving into the Cape and all over the country trying to get us there faster. It's wonderful,” she said.</p><p>Brisney hopes his book and the film rekindle the spirit of 1969 when the whole world watched the Apollo 11 mission. </p><p>"To explore, go to new places, and find new information," he added. " data-meta-keywords="Space,Facebook Instant,Entertainment,Home,Mobile,Trending" data-meta-title="'Apollo 11' film offers fresh look at historic moon mission" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/apollo%2011%20launch_1551911890874.jpg_6860730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/space/apollo-11-movie">'Apollo 11' film offers fresh look at historic moon mission</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/space/apollo-11-movie"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fapollo-11-movie"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390381510" data-author="Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/news/space/gov-desantis-calls-for-space-force-to-be-based-at-cape-canaveral" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390381510&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fspace%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Gov. DeSantis calls for Space Force to be based at Cape Canaveral" data-meta-description="Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida to play a leading role in President Donald Trump’s directive to create a new military branch called Space Force. " data-meta-keywords="Space,Florida News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Gov. DeSantis calls for Space Force to be based at Cape Canaveral" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/19/GettyImages-120380725_1550606406441_6798015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/space/gov-desantis-calls-for-space-force-to-be-based-at-cape-canaveral">Gov. DeSantis calls for Space Force to be based at Cape Canaveral</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/space/gov-desantis-calls-for-space-force-to-be-based-at-cape-canaveral"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fgov-desantis-calls-for-space-force-to-be-based-at-cape-canaveral"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="389270947" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/facebook-instant/nasa-mars-rover-opportunity-finally-bites-the-dust-after-15-years" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=389270947&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fspace%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="NASA Mars rover Opportunity finally bites the dust after 15 years" data-meta-description="NASA&#39;s Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate just three months but kept going and going, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the red planet. " data-meta-keywords="Opportunity Rover,Mars Rover,NASA,NASA tries to contact Opportunity rover for the last time,Opportunity rover silent since intense Mars dust storm" data-meta-title="NASA about to pull plug on Mars rover Opportunity, which has been silent for 8 months" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/12/GettyImages-1774524_1550009917292_6753228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/space/nasa-about-to-pull-plug-on-mars-rover-opportunity-which-has-been-silent-for-8-months">NASA about to pull plug on Mars rover Opportunity, which has been silent for 8 months</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/space/nasa-about-to-pull-plug-on-mars-rover-opportunity-which-has-been-silent-for-8-months"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fnasa-about-to-pull-plug-on-mars-rover-opportunity-which-has-been-silent-for-8-months"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="387854796" data-author="Chris Boex, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/news/space/spacex-capsule-test-flight-set-for-march" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=387854796&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fspace%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="SpaceX astronaut capsule test flight set for March" data-meta-description="A milestone SpaceX test flight could be just a month away. NASA announced this morning that the company is targeting March 2 for an uncrewed first flight of its Dragon crew capsule. " data-meta-keywords="Space,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="SpaceX astronaut capsule test flight set for March" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/11/21/dragonapproachingiss_1542819193651_6427038_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/space/spacex-capsule-test-flight-set-for-march">SpaceX astronaut capsule test flight set for March</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/space/spacex-capsule-test-flight-set-for-march"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fspacex-capsule-test-flight-set-for-march"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="386805980" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/news/space/space-shuttle-columbia-crew" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=386805980&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fspace%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Space shuttle Columbia's crew remembered, 16 years later" data-meta-description="Sixteen years ago, on a sleepy winter Saturday morning, most Americans had no idea that seven astronauts were gliding back to Earth after more than two weeks in space.  But the whole nation would soon know that space shuttle Columbia was not going to make it home." data-meta-keywords="Space,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Space shuttle Columbia's crew remembered, 16 years later" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/02/01/sts107-735-032_1454334512287_784056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/space/space-shuttle-columbia-crew">Space shuttle Columbia's crew remembered, 16 years later</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/space/space-shuttle-columbia-crew"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fspace-shuttle-columbia-crew"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="385007850" data-author="MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/news/space/remembering-the-apollo-1-crew" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=385007850&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fspace%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Apollo 1's crew: A Mercury astronaut, spacewalker and rookie" data-meta-description="The three astronauts killed&nbsp;in the first U.S. space tragedy represented NASA's finest: the second American to fly in space, the first U.S. spacewalker and the trusted rookie. " data-meta-keywords="US-SCI--Apollo Fire-Astronauts" data-meta-title="Apollo 1's crew: A Mercury astronaut, spacewalker and rookie" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/01/25/apollo1_1485374249169_2651484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/space/remembering-the-apollo-1-crew">Apollo 1's crew: A Mercury astronaut, spacewalker and rookie</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/space/remembering-the-apollo-1-crew"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fremembering-the-apollo-1-crew"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="383040195" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/news/space/spacex-launches-falcon-9-rocket-carrying-10-iridium-communications-satellites" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=383040195&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fspace%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 Iridium Communications satellites" data-meta-description="A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 Iridium Communications satellites has blasted off from California. The rocket lifted off at 7:31 a.m. PT Friday at Vandenberg Air Force Base and arced over the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles. SpaceX landed the Falcon's first stage on an autonomous vessel floating in the ocean. " data-meta-keywords="National News,Home,Facebook Instant,Local News,News" data-meta-title="SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 Iridium Communications satellites" data-meta-image-url="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/01/11/flacon_1547221664512_6615139_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/space/spacex-launches-falcon-9-rocket-carrying-10-iridium-communications-satellites">SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 Iridium Communications satellites</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/space/spacex-launches-falcon-9-rocket-carrying-10-iridium-communications-satellites"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fspacex-launches-falcon-9-rocket-carrying-10-iridium-communications-satellites"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="381285261" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/facebook-instant/nasa-spacecraft-dashes-by-world-beyond-pluto" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=381285261&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fspace%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="NASA spacecraft dashes by world beyond Pluto" data-meta-description="NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft has survived humanity&#39;s most distant exploration of another world. " data-meta-keywords="US-SCI--Beyond Pluto-The Latest" data-meta-title="NASA spacecraft dashes by world beyond Pluto" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/10/22/2014MU69-new-horizons-NASA_1445539543888_394116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/facebook-instant/nasa-spacecraft-dashes-by-world-beyond-pluto">NASA spacecraft dashes by world beyond Pluto</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/facebook-instant/nasa-spacecraft-dashes-by-world-beyond-pluto"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ffacebook-instant%2Fnasa-spacecraft-dashes-by-world-beyond-pluto"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="379192698" data-author="Sydney Cameron" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/vice-president-mike-pence-to-attend-spacex-rocket-launch" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=379192698&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fspace%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="SpaceX rocket launch scrubbed with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance" data-meta-description="Vice-President Mike Pence spoke at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on Tuesday as the U.S. Air Force tried to launch the first of a new generation of GPS satellites. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Home,News,Mobile App News Feed,Gainesville News" data-meta-title="SpaceX rocket launch scrubbed with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/vice-president-mike-pence-to-attend-spacex-rocket-launch">SpaceX rocket launch scrubbed with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar9"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/vice-president-mike-pence-to-attend-spacex-rocket-launch"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" 