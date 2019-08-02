< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/logo-fox-13-tampa-bay-wtvt-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 75°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-localnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local" data-dropdown="drop-nav-localnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local News</a> <div id="drop-nav-localnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news">Top News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/trending/snake-inside-pump-surprises-customer-getting-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/snake-inside-pump-surprises-customer-getting-gas">Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges">Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them">Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away">‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/snake-inside-pump-surprises-customer-getting-gas">Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges">Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them">Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away">‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/red-tide-task-force-funding-renewed-15-years-after-program-was-shuttered">Red Tide Task Force funding renewed 15 years after program was shuttered</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/new-ac-awaits-teachers-students-at-21-hillsborough-county-schools">New A/C awaits teachers, students at 21 Hillsborough County schools</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=24976767"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2360_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2360_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421882341'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4779_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4779"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4779_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4779_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421882341'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story421882341" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421882341" data-article-version="1.0">USF team uses laser scanning to preserve historic Cape Canaveral launch sites</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421882341" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=USF team uses laser scanning to preserve historic Cape Canaveral launch sites&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/space/usf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites" data-title="USF team uses laser scanning to preserve historic Cape Canaveral launch sites" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/space/usf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites" addthis:title="USF team uses laser scanning to preserve historic Cape Canaveral launch sites"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421882341.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421882341");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421882341_421883827_189830"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421882341_421883827_189830";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421883827","video":"590962","title":"3D%20models%20of%20historic%20Cape%20sites","caption":"%3Cp%3EThe%20Cape%20Canaveral%20launch%20sites%20that%20fueled%20America%26rsquo%3Bs%20space%20race%20are%20deteriorating%20by%20the%20day.%20But%20University%20of%20South%20Florida%20researchers%20and%20the%2045th%20Space%20Wing%20have%20made%20it%20their%20mission%20to%20preserve%20as%20much%20of%20this%20historic%20place%20as%20possible.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F02%2F3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_1_7568982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F02%2F3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_590962_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659390639%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DcFaawQBD_lNjR2mK0vocBFTTWVw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"}},"createDate":"Aug 02 2019 05:50PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421882341_421883827_189830",video:"590962",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_1_7568982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%253Cp%253EThe%2520Cape%2520Canaveral%2520launch%2520sites%2520that%2520fueled%2520America%2526rsquo%253Bs%2520space%2520race%2520are%2520deteriorating%2520by%2520the%2520day.%2520But%2520University%2520of%2520South%2520Florida%2520researchers%2520and%2520the%252045th%2520Space%2520Wing%2520have%2520made%2520it%2520their%2520mission%2520to%2520preserve%2520as%2520much%2520of%2520this%2520historic%2520place%2520as%2520possible.%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_590962_1800.mp4?Expires=1659390639&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=cFaawQBD_lNjR2mK0vocBFTTWVw",eventLabel:"3D%20models%20of%20historic%20Cape%20sites-421883827",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/space/usf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites">Allie Raffa, FOX News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-421882341"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:50PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-421882341").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-421882341").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-421882341" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421882341-421883812"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teams work to document Launch Complex 34, site of the 1967 Apollo 1 fire that killed three astronauts." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Teams work to document Launch Complex 34, site of the 1967 Apollo 1 fire that killed three astronauts.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421882341-421883812" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_2_7568983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teams work to document Launch Complex 34, site of the 1967 Apollo 1 fire that killed three astronauts." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Teams work to document Launch Complex 34, site of the 1967 Apollo 1 fire that killed three astronauts.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421882341" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (FOX)</strong> - From America's first satellite to its first reach for the stars, some of the Cape Canaveral sites built to launch the country's space race and defense programs now look like ancient ruins.</p><p>"The salt air is corrosive, so a lot of the metal parts are eroding," explained Tom Penders, the cultural resources manager for the Air Force's 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base. "Every time there's a tropical storm or hurricane, we have storm surges and large wind and rain events, it damages these launch complexes."</p><p>The damage is leaving some Cape Canaveral Air Force Station sites beyond repair.</p><p>"So the only alternative we have is to document them," Penders continued. "There is traditional documentation aspects, but high-definition 3D laser scanning can do it and for a quarter of the time and a quarter of the price."</p><p>That's where University of South Florida digital heritage and humanities professor Lori Collins and her team are helping.</p> <div id='continue-text-421882341' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421882341' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421882341' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421882341', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421882341'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"If so much is being lost so fast, how can we maybe use technology to document this before it's gone?" she offered.</p><p>The team is now traveling from Tampa to Cape Canaveral to document the dilapidated sites in painstaking detail using laser scanners and 3D imaging.</p><p>"We have the whole entire site down to sort of milling metric scale, down to the rivets, and you know how that rust is impacting the metal. When you have the 3D data you can really start to see how all these things fit together to actually create the engineering that got people into space."</p><p>Collins reports her findings to Penders to help him decide whether a site is worth restoring.</p><p>"The data they provided me was incredible," he said. "I could literally look in between the blocks and see the damage that was done in between each individual block."</p><p>Some of the researchers working on this project remember watching the famous moonwalk on their black-and-white TV's. Now they're the ones making history, creating ways for future generations to enjoy Cape Canaveral's historic sites through virtual reality.</p><p>"We're using these tools to document the way they are now, to know where it started where it is now and where it's going to be in the future," Collins added.</p><p>Penders says seven launch sites have been documented so far and that he hopes to have the entire cape scanned and recorded by 2023.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story421882341 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story421882341 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-421882341",i="relatedHeadlines-421882341",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421882341'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Space" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401449" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Space Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/space/city-killer-asteroid-300-foot-wide-space-rock-flew-by-earth-too-close-for-comfort-astronomers" title="‘City-killer asteroid': 300-foot space rock flew by Earth ‘too close for comfort,' astronomers say" data-articleId="420476600" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/___City_killer_asteroid_____300_foot_wid_0_7551948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/___City_killer_asteroid_____300_foot_wid_0_7551948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/___City_killer_asteroid_____300_foot_wid_0_7551948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/___City_killer_asteroid_____300_foot_wid_0_7551948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/___City_killer_asteroid_____300_foot_wid_0_7551948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A “city killer” asteroid over 300 feet wide raced by Earth closer than the distance of the Moon on Thursday, astronomy experts said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘City-killer asteroid': 300-foot space rock flew by Earth ‘too close for comfort,' astronomers say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A “city killer” asteroid over 300 feet wide raced by Earth closer than the distance of the Moon on Thursday, astronomy experts said. </p><p>Professor Michael Brown, of Monash University's school of physics and astronomy, told the Sydney Morning Herald that the asteroid -- named 2019 OK — came within 43,500 miles of Earth. The distance from the Earth to the Moon is about 239,000 miles, according to NASA. </p><p>NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory also confirmed the discovery, the report said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/what-you-didn-t-see-during-the-first-moon-landing" title="What you didn't see during the first moon landing" data-articleId="418899596" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 crew spent four days in space. Then, when they finally reached the moon and sent the signals back to Earth, 600 million people couldn’t believe what they were seeing – live – on their television sets. And they c" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What you didn't see during the first moon landing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 crew spent four days in space. Then, when they finally reached the moon and sent the signals back to Earth, 600 million people couldn't believe what they were seeing – live – on their television sets.</p><p>And they could not even see some of the most interesting parts, until now.</p><p>Neil Armstrong, being the ace pilot that he was, landed so gently that the touchdown didn't compress the legs of the lunar module. He had to jump down the end of the ladder, making it more of a "giant leap" than planned. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today" title="How the space program launched the Florida we know today" data-articleId="418938842" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty years ago, the first of 12 astronauts walked on the moon. Florida launched all of them, and they in turn helped launch what we currently know as Florida. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How the space program launched the Florida we know today</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fifty years ago, the first of 12 astronauts walked on the moon. Florida launched all of them, and they in turn helped launch what we currently know as Florida. </p><p>"The towers of Canaveral give Florida a unique place in history of man," boasted a government-produced video from the early 1960s -- back when gasoline was 30 cents a gallon, back when the space race ramped up. </p><p>"Brevard County, site of Cape Canaveral, is the fastest-growing county in the United States, more than tripling in 10 years," the Florida Development Commission video continued.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/snake-inside-pump-surprises-customer-getting-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="snake in gas pump_1564800370188.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_20190803014354"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman adopted two dogs, Sam (R) and Brutus, after walking through a North Carolina humane society’s front doors and saying, “which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs?” (Photo Courtesy: Asheville Humane Society)" title="20190802_104507 THUMB_1564790121651.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="lottery-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421882341'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2763"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/gov-desantis-defends-resume-of-florida-s-first-resilience-officer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. DeSantis defends resume of Florida's first resilience officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;adopted&#x20;two&#x20;dogs&#x2c;&#x20;Sam&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Brutus&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;after&#x20;walking&#x20;through&#x20;a&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;humane&#x20;society&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;front&#x20;doors&#x20;and&#x20;saying&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;which&#x20;two&#x20;dogs&#x20;have&#x20;been&#x20;here&#x20;the&#x20;longest&#x2c;&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;most&#x20;special&#x20;needs&#x3f;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Asheville&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/us-coast-guard-stops-27-cuban-migrants-south-of-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;US&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coast Guard stops 27 Cuban migrants south of Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lottery&#x20;balls&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;box&#x20;at&#x20;Kavanagh&#x20;Liquors&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Lorenzo&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421882341'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8437_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8437"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WTVT-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421882341');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421882341'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about-us/2017-2018-eeo-public-file-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4779_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4779",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4779\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8437_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8437",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8437\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9065",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9065\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2703",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2703\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2360",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2360\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2763",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2763\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8687",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8687\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1177",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1177\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4098",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4098\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0923",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0923\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fspace\x252Fusf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564555167000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"19 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43979);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>