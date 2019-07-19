< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. What you didn't see during the first moon landing By Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418899596");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418899596_419112940_178107"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418899596_419112940_178107";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419112940","video":"586059","title":"Apollo%2011%3A%20Off-camera","caption":"Fifty%20years%20ago%2C%20the%20Apollo%2011%20crew%20spent%20four%20days%20in%20space.%20Then%2C%20when%20they%20finally%20reached%20the%20moon%20and%20sent%20the%20signals%20back%20to%20Earth%2C%20600%20million%20people%20couldn%E2%80%99t%20believe%20what%20they%20were%20seeing%20%E2%80%93%20live%20%E2%80%93%20on%20their%20television%C2%A0sets.%C2%A0And%20they%20c","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FApollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FApollo_11__Off_camera_586059_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658157230%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DktEZHoIvblkjwbHas1-0O_nnRxM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fwhat-you-didn-t-see-during-the-first-moon-landing"}},"createDate":"Jul 19 2019 11:13AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418899596_419112940_178107",video:"586059",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_0_7534554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fifty%2520years%2520ago%252C%2520the%2520Apollo%252011%2520crew%2520spent%2520four%2520days%2520in%2520space.%2520Then%252C%2520when%2520they%2520finally%2520reached%2520the%2520moon%2520and%2520sent%2520the%2520signals%2520back%2520to%2520Earth%252C%2520600%2520million%2520people%2520couldn%25E2%2580%2599t%2520believe%2520what%2520they%2520were%2520seeing%2520%25E2%2580%2593%2520live%2520%25E2%2580%2593%2520on%2520their%2520television%25C2%25A0sets.%25C2%25A0And%2520they%2520c",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_586059_1800.mp4?Expires=1658157230&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ktEZHoIvblkjwbHas1-0O_nnRxM",eventLabel:"Apollo%2011%3A%20Off-camera-419112940",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fwhat-you-didn-t-see-during-the-first-moon-landing"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 18 2019 12:08PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 11:13AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:28AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418899596").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418899596").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-418899596" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418899596-419112925"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418899596-419112925" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Apollo_11__Off_camera_1_7534555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418899596" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines418899596' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/space/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156_7532519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>How the space program launched Florida</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/you-could-hear-a-pin-drop-650-million-people-watched-mans-first-steps-on-the-moon"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 crew spent four days in space. Then, when they finally reached the moon and sent the signals back to Earth, 600 million people couldn't believe what they were seeing – live – on their television sets.</p><p>And they could not even see some of the most interesting parts, until now.</p><p>Neil Armstrong, being the ace pilot that he was, landed so gently that the touchdown didn't compress the legs of the lunar module. He had to jump down the end of the ladder, making it more of a "giant leap" than planned. </p><p>Buzz Aldrin followed. But he broke his suit's urine collector as he jumped, and he had just decided to take what he calls the first "giant leak."</p><p>"I felt the urge to urinate and I did," he recalled. "So you know, Neil's got the first step on the moon, but I've got my first, too."</p> <div id='continue-text-418899596' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418899596' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418899596' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418899596', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418899596'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Later, when you see Armstrong on-camera collecting moon dust, Aldrin -- a Presbyterian elder -- took the first Communion on the moon. It was off-camera because NASA was already facing a complaint for mixing church and state when the Apollo 8 crew read from Genesis during their Christmas-time mission the year before. </p><p>Back on the surface, Armstrong noted that the moon's surface "appears to be very, very fine grain...almost like a powder."</p><p>That made it easy for Aldrin to make that iconic bootprint, but tricky to plant the first American flag. Armstrong later confirmed he saw it topple as they blasted off from the moon.</p><p>The astronauts also planted laser reflectors that we still use to measure the distance between the earth and moon – which confirms the moon is slowly drifting away from us. </p><p>But this was the night that pulled the people of Earth closer together.</p><p>President Nixon touched on that in his call to the astronauts from the Oval Office. "Because of what you have done, the heavens have become a part of man's world. And as you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquility, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquility to Earth."</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418899596-419117273"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pres. Pres. Nixon congratulates the astronauts by phone. (image via Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum) (image via Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418899596-419117273" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/nixonastronautmooncomposite_1563550056757_7534575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pres. Pres. Nixon congratulates the astronauts by phone. (image via Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum) It also paved the way for global cooperation in space, as Armstrong stressed in 2011, in one his final speeches before he died. </p><p>"Ideological differences fade in the presence of the overpowering force of pride in what we do and what Americans have achieved," he said.</p><p>This first night on the moon fueled America's imagination and determination to do so much more. </p><p>"I'd go out at night, look at the moon, and say, ‘I can't believe we're there,'" offered Ken Poimbeuf, an Apollo-era engineer.</p><p>Kids who watched that first night on the moon became the next generation of dreamers and leaders in space.</p><p>"What the adults were saying, it sounded like this was important. They told me, they said, ‘Don't ever forget this,'" recalled Dr. Phil Metzger, who grew up to be an engineer for the shuttle and International Space Station. "I knew that something big was happening, something that would be remembered for ages."</p><p>Charlie Blackwell-Thompson was also captivated by Apollo 11. </p><p>"I remember, as a first grader, them bringing in the black-and-white TV in my classroom and us all gathering around," she recalled. "And I remember being struck with just fascination." </p><p>She became a successor to Gene Kranz. Now she's the launch director in the same firing room, picking up where the age of Apollo left off. </p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418899596-419112485"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gene Kranz, left, and&nbsp;Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, right. Gene Kranz, left, and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, right. (NASA photos) (NASA photos)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418899596-419112485" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/656A394368FF4AEC82D5278D6DB74349_1563549220834_7534553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gene Kranz, left, and&nbsp;Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, right. Gene Kranz, left, and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, right. (NASA photos) They left a gold replica of an olive branch and a mission patch from Apollo 1 to honor fallen astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White, and Roger Chaffee, along with medals to fallen cosmonauts Vladimir Komarov and Yuri Gagarin, who died in Soviet disasters before Apollo 11 reached the moon.</p><p>Then, Buzz Aldrin got the call to come back -- a bit sooner than he (or anyone in his shoes) may have liked. </p><p>"It's disappointing to go someplace so far away when you've been thinking about it and then someone tells you it's time to come home."</p><p>But there was one last problem that could have stranded them on the moon: The switch to launch the lunar module back to the command ship had broken off the panel.</p><p>Aldrin found a writing pen in the pocket of his space suit and, in a real-life MacGyver moment, plugged it into the circuit breaker and turned it into a switch. </p><p>Ten other Americans would follow in Neil and Buzz's footsteps, with greater breakthroughs down the road. </p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Space" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401449" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Space Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today" title="How the space program launched the Florida we know today" data-articleId="418938842" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty years ago, the first of 12 astronauts walked on the moon. Florida launched all of them, and they in turn helped launch what we currently know as Florida. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How the space program launched the Florida we know today</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fifty years ago, the first of 12 astronauts walked on the moon. Florida launched all of them, and they in turn helped launch what we currently know as Florida. </p><p>"The towers of Canaveral give Florida a unique place in history of man," boasted a government-produced video from the early 1960s -- back when gasoline was 30 cents a gallon, back when the space race ramped up. </p><p>"Brevard County, site of Cape Canaveral, is the fastest-growing county in the United States, more than tripling in 10 years," the Florida Development Commission video continued.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/you-could-hear-a-pin-drop-650-million-people-watched-mans-first-steps-on-the-moon" title="‘You could hear a pin drop': 650 million around the world watched man's first steps on the moon" data-articleId="419098050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In living rooms, department stores, public parks and airports from Houston to Tokyo, NASA estimates that 650 million people watched Armstrong take those very first human steps onto the moon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘You could hear a pin drop': 650 million around the world watched man's first steps on the moon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps on the moon in 1969, the whole world was watching.</p><p>Few events in the history of mankind have ever been experienced by so many people simultaneously (at least relative to the era). From Houston to Hong Kong, NASA estimates that 650 million people watched Armstrong take those very first human steps onto the moon and heard him utter the phrase that generations to come would never forget.</p><p>"That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/apollo-11s-amiable-strangers-armstrong-aldrin-and-collins" title="Apollo 11's ‘amiable strangers': Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins" data-articleId="419098187" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Apollo_11_s__amiable_strangers__Armstron_0_7533542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Apollo_11_s__amiable_strangers__Armstron_0_7533542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Apollo_11_s__amiable_strangers__Armstron_0_7533542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Apollo_11_s__amiable_strangers__Armstron_0_7533542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Apollo_11_s__amiable_strangers__Armstron_0_7533542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apollo 11's astronauts had six months to get to know each other as a crew and prepare for humanity's greatest space feat." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apollo 11's ‘amiable strangers': Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mission commander Neil Armstrong was the flying ace, Buzz Aldrin the scholar. Michael Collins was a crack test pilot, too, but also a wordsmith who described the trio as "amiable strangers."</p><p>Apollo 11's astronauts had six months to gel as a crew and prepare for humanity's greatest space feat. The three had never served together on the same spaceflight before, and the "almost frantic" preparation left little if any time for bonding, Collins said.</p><p>"Apollo 11 was a little different than some of the other flights," Collins explained. "We didn't cruise around in color-coordinated Corvettes or anything like that. We were all business. 