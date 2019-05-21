< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/judge-will-decide-if-riverview-man-accused-of-killing-family-is-fit-to-stand-trial">Judge will decide if Riverview man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2019 Fleet Week New York"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york">2019 Fleet Week New York</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/health/allergist-hypoallergenic-dog-breeds-are-a-myth"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/HYPO%20DOGS%20AM%20MAY%20SWEEPS%202019_WTVTfd19_186.mp4.00_01_06_03.Still003_1558449523334.jpg_7297381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Allergist: Hypoallergenic dog breeds are a myth"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/health/allergist-hypoallergenic-dog-breeds-are-a-myth">Allergist: Hypoallergenic dog breeds are a myth</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/one-tank-trips/escape-the-city-life-at-boyd-hill-nature-preserve"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/boyd%20hill%20nature%204_1558520439204.jpg_7301296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Escape the city life at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/one-tank-trips/escape-the-city-life-at-boyd-hill-nature-preserve">Escape the city life at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/judge-will-decide-if-riverview-man-accused-of-killing-family-is-fit-to-stand-trial">Judge will decide if Riverview man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york">2019 Fleet Week New York</a></li> <li><a <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408141483-408142138"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408141483-408142138" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/P-SIBLING%20RIVALRY%205A_WTVTfaf0_146.mxf.00_00_14_54.Still001_1558448924987.jpg_7297187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408141483" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - If you ask siblings Enzo, Marina, and Ana-Lynn if they're competitive, you'll get mixed signals. But mom Heather will give you the straight talk.</p><p>"This morning we were fighting over who used whose toothpaste, what show are we going to watch, and where they sit in the car," she said.</p><p>This mom of three is also a child psychologist at USF. Dr. Heather Agazzi says sibling rivalry can start as early as the birth of a second child. </p><p>"I remember when my son was born. I was holding him and he was about 3 or 4 days old. My daughter came up and said 'no baby brother,' and slapped him across the face. So, she showed it in the first few days of his life," she recalled. </p><p>Dr. Agazzi said equal attention is essential for little ones.</p> <div id='continue-text-408141483' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-408141483' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408141483' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408141483', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408141483'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Try to take help from grandmas, aunts and uncles, and give each child their special times, even if it’s just five minutes of sitting down with each child," she advised.</p><p>Rivalries evolve as kids grow. Older kids compete more around talents, physical attributes and grades. </p><p>Agazzi said parents should avoid comparing children with questions like, "Why can't you do math like your brother?" Instead, embrace each child's talent.</p><p>"Help their children identify their own strengths and attributes and I think help them grow those strengths and learn to accept those differences between their siblings," she said.</p><p>A healthy sibling rivalry can build lifelong bonds says Agazzi.</p><p>"They learn how to take perspective and recognize someone else's emotions, so develop empathy," she said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The annual tradition gets underway in New York City." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Fleet Week New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels are arriving in the New York Harbor to participate in the 2019 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships.</p><p>The ships can be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. Fort Hamilton is scheduled to conduct an 11-gun salute to the flagship, USS New York, as the ship passes by.</p><p>Ship tours will be conducted throughout the week in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note: Ship tours will be closed Sunday, May 26 on Pier 88 in Manhattan, and ship tours in Brooklyn will only be available Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 after USS Hué City arrives to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on Saturday, May 25.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-sweetheart-swindler-arrested-in-tn" title="Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romance fraud suspect arrested in Tennessee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man Gwinnett County police say defrauded an Alpharetta woman of more than $80,000 is behind bars this morning.</p><p>Police in Franklin, Tennessee tell FOX 5 John Martin Hill was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Williams County on a fugitive warrant. Officials there say Hill will have a court date May 30 and the matter of extradition to Georgia will be discussed afterwards. Tennessee authorities say they also have a hold on Hill from Montgomery County, Maryland.</p><p>Gwinnett County police say the Alpharetta woman apparently met the man named John Hill on the online dating site Match.com. When they met in March, Hill told the the woman that he was a millionaire. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-pursuing-rv-in-the-porter-ranch-area" title="RV pursuit ends in violent crash in Tarzana that injured a dog and another driver" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The pursuit of a stolen RV ended in a violent crash near Tampa Avenue and Wells Drive in Tarzana Tuesday evening." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>RV pursuit ends in violent crash in Tarzana that injured a dog and another driver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The pursuit of a stolen RV ended in a violent crash near Tampa Avenue and Wells Drive in Tarzana Tuesday evening.</p><p>A wild and reckless driver, described as a Hispanic woman in her 40s, led authorities on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley that began in the Santa Clarita area just before 7 p.m.</p><p>The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department says a deputy ran the RV's license plates at a Towsley Canyon parking lot and came back as stolen from Simi Valley. The recreational vehicle then took off and the pursuit began. The recreational vehicle then took off and the pursuit began. The California Highway Patrol quickly took over the chase href="/news/local-news/judge-will-decide-if-riverview-man-accused-of-killing-family-is-fit-to-stand-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/P-KELLIE%20PKG%206A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg_7301353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ronnie O'Neal in a past court hearing" title="P-KELLIE PKG 6A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge will decide if Riverview man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fleet-week-ship_1558521959103-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/allergist-hypoallergenic-dog-breeds-are-a-myth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/HYPO%20DOGS%20AM%20MAY%20SWEEPS%202019_WTVTfd19_186.mp4.00_01_06_03.Still003_1558449523334.jpg_7297381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="HYPO DOGS AM MAY SWEEPS 2019_WTVTfd19_186.mp4.00_01_06_03.Still003_1558449523334.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Allergist: Hypoallergenic dog breeds are a myth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/one-tank-trips/escape-the-city-life-at-boyd-hill-nature-preserve"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/boyd%20hill%20nature%204_1558520439204.jpg_7301296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="boyd hill nature 4_1558520439204.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Escape the city life at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Good Day Gourmet: Caprese-stone fruit salad with pistachios and balsamic dressing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/judge-will-decide-if-riverview-man-accused-of-killing-family-is-fit-to-stand-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/P-KELLIE%20PKG%206A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg_7301353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/P-KELLIE%20PKG%206A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg_7301353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/P-KELLIE%20PKG%206A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg_7301353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/P-KELLIE%20PKG%206A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg_7301353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/P-KELLIE%20PKG%206A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg_7301353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronnie&#x20;O&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Neal&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;past&#x20;court&#x20;hearing" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge will decide if Riverview man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/nasa-invites-earthlings-to-put-their-name-on-mars-2020-rover-ahead-of-mission-to-the-red-planet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/23/Mars_lander_records_first_audio_of_a__ma_0_7148541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/23/Mars_lander_records_first_audio_of_a__ma_0_7148541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/23/Mars_lander_records_first_audio_of_a__ma_0_7148541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/23/Mars_lander_records_first_audio_of_a__ma_0_7148541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/23/Mars_lander_records_first_audio_of_a__ma_0_7148541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA invites Earthlings to put their name on Mars 2020 rover ahead of mission to the red planet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/allergist-hypoallergenic-dog-breeds-are-a-myth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/HYPO%20DOGS%20AM%20MAY%20SWEEPS%202019_WTVTfd19_186.mp4.00_01_06_03.Still003_1558449523334.jpg_7297381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/HYPO%20DOGS%20AM%20MAY%20SWEEPS%202019_WTVTfd19_186.mp4.00_01_06_03.Still003_1558449523334.jpg_7297381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/HYPO%20DOGS%20AM%20MAY%20SWEEPS%202019_WTVTfd19_186.mp4.00_01_06_03.Still003_1558449523334.jpg_7297381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/HYPO%20DOGS%20AM%20MAY%20SWEEPS%202019_WTVTfd19_186.mp4.00_01_06_03.Still003_1558449523334.jpg_7297381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/HYPO%20DOGS%20AM%20MAY%20SWEEPS%202019_WTVTfd19_186.mp4.00_01_06_03.Still003_1558449523334.jpg_7297381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Allergist: Hypoallergenic dog breeds are a myth</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 