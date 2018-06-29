Surveillance video shows pickup truck driving through Walmart in Texas

- A truck drove through a Walmart in Texas, and the 19-year-old driver faces several charges.

After midnight on Thursday, the red 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was seen in surveillance video crashing through the store entrance, shattering glass. The incident occurred at the Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way in San Angelo. When officers arrived, they said they spotted the truck exiting the store.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Caleb Wilson, was at the store earlier with an 18-year-old female acquaintance. Witnesses, according to investigators, said Wilson was “exhibiting erratic behavior” and attempted to purchase a pallet of water. The suspect and the female exited and then had a verbal argument, police said.

A patron who noticed tried to intervene and convinced the woman to go to the back of the store, according to a media release. When they exited to see if Wilson left, they saw his truck speeding towards them, police said, and they jumped out of harm’s way.

Once inside, the truck is seen in surveillance video crashing into multiple displays and store fixtures. Police said the incident lasted several minutes and the total damage to property was about $500,000.

When police saw the pickup truck exiting the store, they attempted a traffic stop but the agency said Wilson sped through the parking lot and collided into an unoccupied 2007 Toyota Camry. After the crash, police said the suspect continued driving, but was soon taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.