</div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Teacher takes in sick student to help him get kidney transplant AURORA, Colo. (FOX 13) - A teacher in Colorado is going to extraordinary lengths to help his sick student get a kidney transplant: he's going through the process of adopting him. (FOX 13)</strong> - A teacher in Colorado is going to extraordinary lengths to help his sick student get a kidney transplant: he's going through the process of adopting him.</p><p>Finn Lanning is a middle school math teacher at AXL Academy in Aurora, Colorado.</p><p>He said the school year started normally enough, until his student Damien told him he'd be leaving school early.</p><p>“One day, he showed up and just said he wasn’t going to be back anymore. And when I questioned him about that, he told me that he was going back to live in the hospital,” Lanning told <a href="https://kdvr.com/2019/05/28/local-teacher-adopting-sick-student-to-help-him-get-a-new-kidney-and-a-home" target="_blank">FOX 31</a>.</p><p>The 13-year-old has a kidney disorder called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and has to be on dialysis for 12 hours a day. But when a proper home placement isn't available, the seventh grader has to live in the hospital.</p><p>“When you’re living in the hospital, you’re not able to be on the transplant list because folks who don’t have stable housing are considered high risk for their organ not to work,” Lanning said.</p><p>It also means Damien can't leave to attend school because of hospital liability issues.</p><p>Lanning said the young teen had spent three to four months living in the hospital while waiting for placement in a foster home.</p><p>"Over that time, I started out going in to give him his work and just hang out with him a little bit, keep him caught up in the classroom," Lanning said. "And as I learned more about his story and what he was facing and what his needs were and why they weren’t being met, it just became really hard for me to look the other way."</p><p>Though he has no children of his own, Lanning decided to have Damien live with him. It got the teen out of the hospital -- and moved to the top of the waiting list for a new kidney.</p><p>Lanning is undergoing foster care certification, which takes six to eight months to complete. But he plans on staying in Damien's life for the long run.</p><p>"I am committed to not being another adult that lets Damien down in his life," Lanning wrote on his <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/w72u3-help-damien-get-a-kidney" target="_blank">GoFundMe page</a>, which is raising money to help with the costs of Damien's care and strict dietary needs.</p><p>They are hoping Damien could get a kidney within the next two weeks. It will be his second chance at life -- and at having a family.</p><p>“We’re planning on just staying together. Newark fining motorists for giving money to panhandlers

Police in Newark have stepped up enforcement of laws that prohibit motorists from giving cash to panhandlers and from panhandling itself.

Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said the move is intended to improve safety and traffic flow where panhandlers tend to congregate.

McCarter Highway and feeder roads including the ramp off of I-280 can become danger zones as panhandlers approach drivers on the highly trafficked areas.

Video: School bus drivers through deep floodwaters in west Illinois

A driver on May 29 drove a school bus with children on board through floodwaters that reached over the hood of the vehicle in Monmouth, Illinois, according to local reports.

Superintendent Edward D. Fletcher of the Monmouth-Roseville School District released a statement saying that the incident was "not acceptable behavior for any bus driver" and that "the situation is being dealt with per our school district policy."

"We are happy to report no water entered the bus and no students were injured," said Fletcher. "There is no logical excuse for this type of action. All drivers of vehicles know the dangers of driving through standing or running water. We would have expected the driver would have applied that knowledge and followed their training."

Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law

Louisiana's Democratic governor signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy Thursday, a move that puts him squarely in line with the leaders of other conservative Southern states while provoking anger from members of his own party.

With his signature, Gov. John Bel Edwards made Louisiana the fifth state to enact a law prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. Alabama's gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions.

Louisiana's law doesn't contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest. Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said the move is intended to improve safety and traffic flow where panhan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newark fining motorists for giving money to panhandlers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Newark have stepped up enforcement of laws that prohibit motorists from giving cash to panhandlers and from panhandling itself.</p><p>Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said the move is intended to improve safety and traffic flow where panhandlers tend to congregate.</p><p>McCarter Highway and feeder roads including the ramp off of I-280 can become danger zones as panhandlers approach drivers on the highly trafficked areas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/video-school-bus-drivers-through-deep-floodwaters-in-west-illinois" title="Video: School bus drivers through deep floodwaters in west Illinois" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/School_bus_drives_through_floodwaters_0_7333920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/School_bus_drives_through_floodwaters_0_7333920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/School_bus_drives_through_floodwaters_0_7333920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/School_bus_drives_through_floodwaters_0_7333920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/School_bus_drives_through_floodwaters_0_7333920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A driver on May 29 drove a school bus with children on board through floodwaters that reached over the hood of the vehicle in Monmouth, Illinois, according to local reports. Video credit: Trista Louise via Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: School bus drivers through deep floodwaters in west Illinois</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Storyful </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A driver on May 29 drove a school bus with children on board through floodwaters that reached over the hood of the vehicle in Monmouth, Illinois, according to local reports.</p><p>Superintendent Edward D. Fletcher of the Monmouth-Roseville School District released a statement saying that the incident was “not acceptable behavior for any bus driver” and that “the situation is being dealt with per our school district policy.”</p><p>“We are happy to report no water entered the bus and no students were injured,” said Fletcher. “There is no logical excuse for this type of action. All drivers of vehicles know the dangers of driving through standing or running water. We would have expected the driver would have applied that knowledge and followed their training.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/louisiana-s-democratic-governor-signs-abortion-ban-into-law" title="Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor John Bel Edwards speaks onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2017 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Louisiana's Democratic governor signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy Thursday, a move that puts him squarely in line with the leaders of other conservative Southern states while provoking anger from members of his own party.</p><p>With his signature, Gov. John Bel Edwards made Louisiana the fifth state to enact a law prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. 