- A Tennessee police officer died Thursday morning following a fiery crash.

Just after 3 a.m., Officer John Anderson with the Metro Nashville Police Department was killed in a vehicle crash at Interstate Drive and Woodland Street. Officials said his patrol car was struck by a 17-year-old driver.

"It is with extreme sadness that the MNPD confirms the on-duty death of Central Precinct Officer John Anderson, 28, a 4-yr MNPD veteran," according to a tweet by the agency.

FOX 17 reports there was heavy smoke coming from the police car and the teen's vehicle was seriously damaged, and possibly caught fire too.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The teen's condition has not been released.

Continue reading below

This story was written in Tampa, Florida.