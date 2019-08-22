< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texan men caught riding scooters down Milwaukee highway following GPS instructions to museum museum&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/texan-men-caught-riding-scooters-down-milwaukee-highway-following-gps-instructions-to-museum" data-title="Texan men caught riding scooters down Milwaukee highway following GPS instructions to museum" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/texan-men-caught-riding-scooters-down-milwaukee-highway-following-gps-instructions-to-museum" addthis:title="Texan men caught riding scooters down Milwaukee highway following GPS instructions to museum"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425043456.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li By FOX News
Posted Aug 22 2019 06:46AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 22 2019 06:48AM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 06:54AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-425043456").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-425043456").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-425043456" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425043456-425044057"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Tourists_ride_e_scooters_on_highway_0_7608962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Tourists_ride_e_scooters_on_highway_0_7608962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Tourists_ride_e_scooters_on_highway_0_7608962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Tourists_ride_e_scooters_on_highway_0_7608962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Tourists_ride_e_scooters_on_highway_0_7608962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425043456-425044057" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" MILWAUKEE, Wis. (FOX News) (FOX News)</strong> - Three Texans were slapped with hefty fines Monday after they were seen on camera riding dockless scooters down the shoulder of an interstate highway in Milwaukee, police said.</p><p>The three men were seen on Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) highway cameras riding the scooters single file on the shoulder of I-94, <a href="https://fox6now.com/2019/08/20/wisdot-cameras-capture-3-men-riding-dockless-scooters-on-shoulder-of-i-94/">Milwaukee's Fox 6 reported.</a></p><p>The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the men tried to exit the interstate but deputies stilled them first.</p><p>A spokeswoman from the sheriff's office said the men were visiting from Texas and were using a GPS to take them to Milwaukee's Harley Davidson-Museum.</p><p>Each was hit with a $204 citation for riding a moped/cycle on the freeway, <a href="https://fox6now.com/2019/08/20/wisdot-cameras-capture-3-men-riding-dockless-scooters-on-shoulder-of-i-94/" target="_blank">Fox 6 reported</a>. Get updates on FOXNews.com. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/electoral-college-members-not-bound-by-popular-vote-court-says" title="Electoral College members not bound by popular vote, court says" data-articleId="424967269" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Colorado secretary of state violated the Constitution in 2016 when he removed an elector and nullified his vote because the elector refused to cast his ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton," /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Electoral College members not bound by popular vote, court says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A U.S. appeals court in Denver said Electoral College members can vote for the presidential candidate of their choice and aren't bound by the popular vote in their states.</p><p>The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Colorado secretary of state violated the Constitution in 2016 when he removed an elector and nullified his vote because the elector refused to cast his ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote.</p><p>The ruling applies only to Colorado and five other states in the 10th Circuit: Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-finds-372-carat-yellow-diamond-at-state-park-in-arkansas" title="Woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at state park in Arkansas" data-articleId="424964168" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Woman_finds_nearly_4_carat_yellow_diamon_0_7607963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Woman_finds_nearly_4_carat_yellow_diamon_0_7607963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Woman_finds_nearly_4_carat_yellow_diamon_0_7607963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Woman_finds_nearly_4_carat_yellow_diamon_0_7607963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Woman_finds_nearly_4_carat_yellow_diamon_0_7607963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 27-year-old Texas woman found a 3.72-carat diamond while searching the grounds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at state park in Arkansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 27-year-old woman found a 3.72-carat yellow diamond while searching for the gems at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.</p><p>Miranda Hollingshead, of Bogata, Texas, visited the park for the first time with her family on Aug. 16, according to a park press release . She was in the area picking something up and decided to "do something fun" while her siblings were in town.</p><p>Hollingshead said she'd known about the diamond-centric park for years and decided to go gem hunting during her first visit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-signs-student-debt-forgiveness-for-disabled-veterans" title="Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans" data-articleId="424941671" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-1169422032_1566418845203_7607648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Student loan debt held by disabled veterans will be forgiven under an order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump.</p><p>Trump said the order would direct the Department of Education to "eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt" owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled.</p><p>"There will be no federal income tax on the forgiven debts," Trump said, saying he'll also ask states to waive their taxes on the loans. America, he said, owes its heroes "a supreme debt of gratitude."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texan-men-caught-riding-scooters-down-milwaukee-highway-following-gps-instructions-to-museum"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Tourists_ride_e_scooters_on_highway_0_7608962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tourists_ride_e_scooters_on_highway_0_20190822104803"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texan men caught riding scooters down Milwaukee highway following GPS instructions to museum</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hcso-offers-rehab-instead-of-jail-for-struggling-addicts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_20190822031404"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HCSO offers rehab instead of jail for struggling addicts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/streaming-music-services-create-crowded-field-for-hopeful-artists"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_20190822024007"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Streaming music services create crowded field for hopeful artists</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/30-years-after-wrongful-murder-conviction-man-channels-passion-for-art-into-largo-tattoo-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Wrongfully_convicted_man_opens_tattoo_sh_9_7608739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wrongfully_convicted_man_opens_tattoo_sh_9_20190822023539"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>30 years after wrongful murder conviction, man channels passion for art into Largo tattoo shop</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-set-to-execute-i-95-killer-who-left-six-dead-within-eight-months" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida set to execute 'I-95 killer,' who left six dead within eight months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/eastbound-lanes-of-adamo-drive-closed-for-deadly-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive closed for deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-found-murdered-inside-oldsmar-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found murdered inside Oldsmar home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hcso-offers-rehab-instead-of-jail-for-struggling-addicts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HCSO offers rehab instead of jail for struggling addicts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/streaming-music-services-create-crowded-field-for-hopeful-artists" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Streaming music services create crowded field for hopeful artists</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 