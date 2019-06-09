< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas Gov. Abbott signs law making 21 legal age to buy tobacco products Texas Gov. Abbott signs law making 21 legal age to buy tobacco products (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Posted Jun 09 2019 09:34PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - Texas will become the 15th state in the nation to prohibit the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years of age. Greg Abbott signed a bill on Friday making 21 the legal age that a person can buy tobacco products in the Lone Star state – joining Arkansas, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, and coming at a time when there is a push nationally to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.</p><p>The Texas law will go into effect on September 1 and will have an exception for members of the military.</p><p>Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced last month bipartisan legislation to raise the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 in a move to curtail the growing use of e-cigarettes and tobacco products by teenagers.</p><p>The legislation, which was co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., comes as the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products has skyrocketed among minors across the country. While e-cigarettes -- like the popular Juul -- do not contain tobacco, they do have the addictive substance nicotine and are marketed in a variety of flavors that critics say are meant to appeal to young people. Altria, Juul and R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company have all voiced their support for McConnell’s legislation.</p><p>“We commend Senator McConnell for announcing this legislation as we strongly support raising the purchasing age for all tobacco products, including vapor products, to 21,” Kevin Burns, chief executive of Juul, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/18/health/mcconnell-tobacco-vaping-21.html" target="_blank">told the New York Times</a>. “Tobacco 21 laws fight one of the largest contributors to this problem — sharing by legal-age peers — and they have been shown to dramatically reduce youth usage rates.”</p><p>Juul, which accounts for about 68 percent of the e-cigarettes market and is valued at $15 billion, has taken the most criticism from opponents of vaping. 