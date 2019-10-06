< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas man struck by lightning had shoes, socks 'blown off his feet;' rescued by good Samaritans Samaritans&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/texas-man-struck-by-lightning-had-shoes-socks-blown-off-his-feet-rescued-by-good-samaritans" data-title="Texas man struck by lightning had shoes, socks 'blown off his feet;' rescued by good Samaritans" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/texas-man-struck-by-lightning-had-shoes-socks-blown-off-his-feet-rescued-by-good-samaritans" addthis:title="Texas man struck by lightning had shoes, socks 'blown off his feet;' rescued by good Samaritans"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431485115.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431485115");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431485115_431485470_145703"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431485115_431485470_145703";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431485470","video":"612325","title":"Good%20Samaritans%20perform%20CPR%20on%20man%20struck%20by%20lightning","caption":"Bystanders%20in%20Texas%20rushed%20to%20the%20aid%20of%20a%20man%20who%20was%20struck%20by%20lightning%20while%20walking%20his%20dogs.%20They%20performed%20CPR%20on%20him%20until%20paramedics%20arrived.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F06%2FGood_Samaritans_perform_CPR_on_man_struc_0_7689149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F06%2FGood_Samaritans_perform_CPR_on_man_struck_by_lig_612325_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1665007628%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6F2WF_zto4269SfxiMSkLmPprBE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Ftexas-man-struck-by-lightning-had-shoes-socks-blown-off-his-feet-rescued-by-good-samaritans"}},"createDate":"Oct 06 2019 06:07PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431485115_431485470_145703",video:"612325",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Good_Samaritans_perform_CPR_on_man_struc_0_7689149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Bystanders%2520in%2520Texas%2520rushed%2520to%2520the%2520aid%2520of%2520a%2520man%2520who%2520was%2520struck%2520by%2520lightning%2520while%2520walking%2520his%2520dogs.%2520They%2520performed%2520CPR%2520on%2520him%2520until%2520paramedics%2520arrived.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/06/Good_Samaritans_perform_CPR_on_man_struck_by_lig_612325_1800.mp4?Expires=1665007628&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6F2WF_zto4269SfxiMSkLmPprBE",eventLabel:"Good%20Samaritans%20perform%20CPR%20on%20man%20struck%20by%20lightning-431485470",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Ftexas-man-struck-by-lightning-had-shoes-socks-blown-off-his-feet-rescued-by-good-samaritans"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Oct 06 2019 06:03PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 06 2019 06:07PM EDT
Updated Oct 06 2019 06:12PM EDT <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431485115-431484190"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital via Storyful)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital via Storyful)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431485115-431484190" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital via Storyful)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital via Storyful)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431485115" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - A man in Texas walking his dogs who was struck by lightning Thursday sustained "very serious injuries," but is going to survive, thanks to the efforts of some good Samaritans who rushed in to help.</p><p>Alex Coreas was walking his three dogs out of the Meyer Park Dog Park in Spring, Texas, just north of Houston when he was hit by lightning.</p><p>"His shoes and his socks got blown off his feet," Christy Mittler, a clinic worker at the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital, <a href="https://abc13.com/weather/man-hit-by-lightning-in-spring-collapses-instantly-video/5592728/" target="_blank">told KTRK-TV</a>.</p><p>Another bystander who was nearby, Corey Hart, told Storyful he was waiting to pick up his daughter from the veterinary clinic when he heard the "incredibly loud sound" of the lightning strike and saw Coreas lying on the ground in the rain.</p><p>"The whole front of his shirt was burned," Hart told Storyful.</p> <div id='continue-text-431485115' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431485115' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431485115' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431485115', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431485115'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Hart flagged down Bill Williams, a technician at the animal hospital, who started performing CPR on Coreas with help from Mittler. Eventually, the group was able to get a pulse and Coreas was breathing again as the ambulance arrived on the scene.</p><p>"We rolled him over. We were knocking him on his back, telling him, 'It's OK. You got hit by lightning,'" Mittler told KTRK.</p><p>Coreas was airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital, where he was recovering.</p><p>Family members said Coreas sustained "very serious injuries" from the lightning strike, including fractured ribs, fractured temporal bone swollen eye, bruising and "many muscle ruptures due to the lightening (sp) striking him."</p><p>"His clothes caught on fire from the lightning strike, his shoes were knocked off, and he fell forward to the ground," family members said in a <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexander-road-to-recovery" target="_blank">GoFundMe page</a> to help pay for his medical expenses.</p><p>Authorities said the man's three dogs ran away after being frightened by the lightning strike but were later found.</p><p>The lightning strike left a "gaping hole" in the concrete where Coreas was walking with his dogs at the time, according to KRTK.</p><p>While Coreas survived being struck, others have not been so lucky. So far this year there have been 19 lightning fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.</p><p>Lightning typically strikes tall objects such as trees and skyscrapers because their tops are closer to the base of the storm cloud, according to <a href="https://www.nssl.noaa.gov/education/svrwx101/lightning/" target="_blank">The National Severe Storms Laboratory</a>.</p><p>"However, this does not always mean tall objects will be struck. It all depends on where the charges accumulate," according to the agency. "Lightning can strike the ground in an open field even if the tree line is close by.</p><p>Lightning known as a "bolt from the blue" can also strike from as far away as 25 miles away from a thunderstorm cloud, even when there appear to be clear skies, according to the NSSL.</p><p>"They can be especially dangerous because they appear to come from clear blue sky," the agency states.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/lightning-strike-texas-man-dog-good-samaritan" target="_blank"><strong>Read updates on FOXNews.com.</strong></a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/deer-caught-on-camera-jumping-through-window-of-ny-hair-salon" title="Deer caught on camera jumping through window of NY hair salon" data-articleId="431490406" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Deer_crashes_into_window_of_NY_hair_salo_0_7689172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Deer_crashes_into_window_of_NY_hair_salo_0_7689172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Deer_crashes_into_window_of_NY_hair_salo_0_7689172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Deer_crashes_into_window_of_NY_hair_salo_0_7689172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Deer_crashes_into_window_of_NY_hair_salo_0_7689172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A large deer plowed into the window of a hair salon on Long Island, causing workers and customers to scramble to safety." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deer caught on camera jumping through window of NY hair salon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 11 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 07:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 08:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It wasn't your normal day of hair styling, and local chit-chat at this hair salon.</p><p>People inside the "Be.you.tiful" hair salon in Long Island got quite a surprise when a horned deer came crashing through the salon window.</p><p>The deer jumped over a couch, hitting a woman who was sitting down. Unsure what to do, the deer ran around while workers screamed and ducked for cover.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-so-proud-girl-6-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-unaided-for-first-time-ever-in-viral-video" title="'So proud': Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks unaided for first time ever in viral video" data-articleId="431489027" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Girl_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_for_first_0_7688956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Girl_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_for_first_0_7688956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Girl_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_for_first_0_7688956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Girl_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_for_first_0_7688956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/Girl_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_for_first_0_7688956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A girl with cerebral palsy amazed her mother by taking her first steps without the help of her walker on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'So proud': Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks unaided for first time ever in viral video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 07:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A girl with cerebral palsy amazed her mother by taking her first steps without the help of her walker on Friday.</p><p>The video, filmed by Lovely Janae on Oct. 4, was filmed in the family's living room in Austin Texas.</p><p>Lovely's daughter Love had never before walked unaided without her walker.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/horse-dies-after-suffering-heart-attack-at-santa-anita-racetrack-33rd-death-since-december" title="Horse dies after suffering heart attack at Santa Anita racetrack, 33rd death since December" data-articleId="431485850" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Horse dies after suffering heart attack at Santa Anita racetrack, 33rd death since December</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">City News Service </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 33rd horse has died at Santa Anita racetrack since December 26. </p><p>The latest casualty was a 5-year-old gelding named Ky. (Kentucky) Colonel who collapsed and died from an apparent heart attack after jogging around the Arcadia racetrack Saturday afternoon.</p><p>The gelding's trainer, Richard Mandella, told reporters the horse had recently returned to racing after being away for a rest. Colonel had five wins in 20 career starts. He last raced in May at Golden Gate Fields in Northern California.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deer-caught-on-camera-jumping-through-window-of-ny-hair-salon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/deer-into-store_1570405615772_7688966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Be.you.tiful Hair Salon" title="deer-into-store_1570405615772.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deer caught on camera jumping through window of NY hair salon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-so-proud-girl-6-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-unaided-for-first-time-ever-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/love-janae_1570402502146_7689167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: Lovely Janae via Storyful" title="love-janae_1570402502146.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'So proud': Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks unaided for first time ever in viral video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-man-struck-by-lightning-had-shoes-socks-blown-off-his-feet-rescued-by-good-samaritans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lightning%20strike%20cpr%20rescue_1570399382460.jpg_7689055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital via Storyful)" title="lightning strike cpr rescue_1570399382460.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas man struck by lightning had shoes, socks 'blown off his feet;' rescued by good Samaritans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/double-amputee-in-georgia-dreams-to-be-police-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/pl2-1_1570393097389_7689025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" More News Stories 