A Louisiana mother and daughter along with another teen were arrested for cruelty to animals after a 2-year-old dog was found in the pouring rain with its back legs amputated, possibly having been sawed off, according to police.
The 50-year-old woman was charged with animal cruelty, her 17-year-old daughter was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, and another 17-year-old teen, who is reportedly the daughter's friend, was also charged with animal cruelty, according to WGNO-TV . Police said the second 17-year-old suspect admitted to abandoning the dying dog in St. Tammany Parish, WWL-TV reported .
"As a dog owner myself, I was completely appalled when we received a complaint of such horrific animal cruelty in our community. Our investigators acted swiftly, and the parties responsible have been charged accordingly," Sheriff Randy Smith told WGNO-TV.