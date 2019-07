A once static 2-year-old is now crawling around on his own, thanks to his dad's invention.

Brody isn't letting spina bifida hold him back any longer. The toddler has become more active and moving around on his own with the help of "The Frog," designed and made especially for him by his father.

"The Frog" cradles Brody's legs and makes it possible for him to crawl around. After seeing how much freedom the device gave their son, Brody's parents decided to bring it to other families and children who may need it.

The Frog is said to cost $300 to make and send.

