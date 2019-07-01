< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. This dad's invention helps his 2-year-old with spina bifida crawl on his own 01 2019 06:20AM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:07AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 06:20AM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:20AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415643176").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415643176").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-415643176" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415643176-415644547"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415643176-415644547" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Invention_helps_son_crawl_on_his_own_0_7459564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415643176" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A once static 2-year-old is now crawling around on his own, thanks to his dad's invention.</p><p>Brody isn't letting spina bifida hold him back any longer. The toddler has become more active and moving around on his own with the help of "The Frog," designed and made especially for him by his father.</p><p>"The Frog" cradles Brody's legs and makes it possible for him to crawl around. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Child exposed to E. coli at San Diego County Fair dies, 3 others sickened: officials</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least one child has died and three others have been sickened after being exposed to E. coli at the San Diego County Fair, health officials said late this week.</p><p>The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency in a Friday news release confirmed the four pediatric cases and noted they are “linked to contact with animals” at the county fair.</p><p>The children between the ages of 2 and 13 visited the fair from June 8 to 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to June 16.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deer-gives-birth-to-rare-triplets-including-albino-fawn-in-montana" title="Deer gives birth to rare triplets, including albino fawn, in Montana" data-articleId="415593567" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Tracy Baker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deer gives birth to rare triplets, including albino fawn, in Montana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 09:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wildlife officials in Montana shared a photo of a deer that had given birth to an albino fawn in a "rare batch of triplets."</p><p>Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted the picture Wednesday taken by Tracy Baker, showing the doe with her new babies in a large grassy area.</p><p>"Only two fawns are visible in this picture, but in the span of a few minutes, the doe had a third fawn, making for a rare batch of triplets. Nature is pretty wild!" the state agency wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/oregon-will-allow-undocumented-immigrants-to-get-licenses" title="Oregon will allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses" data-articleId="415567723" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-53263866_1561923082787_7458157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo illustration by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oregon will allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Undocumented immigrants in Oregon will legally be able to obtain driver's licenses under a measure sent to the governor's desk.</p><p>Senators voted 17-10 Saturday to expand driving privileges to all Oregon residents regardless of their immigration status. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign.</p><p>The move will make Oregon the 14th state to allow undocumented immigrants to drive. 