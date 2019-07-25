< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It's a day each year that encourages employers to consider hiring veterans as they transition to civilian life.</p><p>National Hire A Veteran Day is <a href="https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-hire-a-veteran-day-july-25/" target="_blank">recognized each year on July 25</a> as a call to action for employers to consider filling open positions with former servicemen and women. The day was established in 2017 by the organization Hire Our Heroes, which was founded by Marine Corps veteran Dan Caporale.</p><p>"They've received first-rate training from the most demanding organizations in the world and have been tested many, many times in high-pressure situations," the <a href="https://hireourheroes.com/about/" target="_blank">organization's website says</a>. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York City jail cell after possible suicide attempt: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 06:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found injured in a New York City jail cell on Tuesday after a possible suicide attempt.</p><p>Epstein, 66, was discovered at the Metropolitan Correctional Center nearly unconscious and with wounds to his neck, law enforcement sources told the New York Post .</p><p>The wealthy financier was transported to a nearby hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/puerto-rico-governor-silent-as-impeachment-process-looms" title="Puerto Rico governor says he will resign Aug. 2" data-articleId="420172501" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Puerto Rico governor says he will resign Aug. 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 11:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 05:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p></p><p>Associated Press writers Mariela Santos in San Juan and Michael Weissenstein in Havana contributed to this report.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-faces-murder-charges-after-twins-die-days-after-birth-with-narcotics-cocaine-in-their-systems" title="Woman faces murder charges after twins die days after birth with narcotics, cocaine in their systems" data-articleId="420108742" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Woman_faces_murder_charges_after_twins_d_0_7546276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman in Tennessee faces multiple charges in the deaths of her prematurely born twins after she admitted to taking ecstasy on the day of their births, which authorities say led to their deaths two days later." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman faces murder charges after twins die days after birth with narcotics, cocaine in their systems</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman in Tennessee faces multiple charges in the deaths of her prematurely born twins after she admitted to taking ecstasy on the day of their births, which authorities say led to their deaths two days later.</p><p>WTVC reported that Tiffany Marie Roberts had tested positive for several types class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thursday-is-national-hire-a-veteran-day" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Thursday is 'National Hire a Veteran Day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/seen-on-tv/700m-equifax-data-breach-settlement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="You&#x20;can&#x20;now&#x20;file&#x20;a&#x20;claim&#x20;for&#x20;part&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;&#x24;700M&#x20;Equifax&#x20;data&#x20;breach&#x20;settlement" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>You can now file a claim for part of $700M Equifax data breach settlement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jeffrey-epstein-found-injured-in-new-york-city-jail-cell-after-possible-suicide-attempt-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey&#x20;Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York City jail cell after possible suicide attempt: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puerto-rico-governor-silent-as-impeachment-process-looms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Puerto Rico governor says he will resign Aug. 2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/leaving-bad-online-review-could-get-you-sued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Leaving bad online review could get you sued</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 