- It's a day each year that encourages employers to consider hiring veterans as they transition to civilian life.

National Hire A Veteran Day is recognized each year on July 25 as a call to action for employers to consider filling open positions with former servicemen and women. The day was established in 2017 by the organization Hire Our Heroes, which was founded by Marine Corps veteran Dan Caporale.

"They've received first-rate training from the most demanding organizations in the world and have been tested many, many times in high-pressure situations," the organization's website says. "They know how to get the job done -- that's why the best way to honor a veteran is to hire one."

The nonprofit often hosts a virtual career fair for veterans looking for a job.

Caporale told FOX Business his organization has helped over 10,000 veterans since he founded Hire Our Heroes in 2013.

Continue reading below

LINK: For more information on Hire Our Heroes, visit their website by clicking here.