Trump orders US flags lowered in honor of Capital Gazette shooting victims

- President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting, FOX News reports.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump ordered the flags to be lowered on Tuesday one day after the mayor of Annapolis, Gavin Buckley, said he turned down the request.

Buckley said Monday afternoon he was informed by Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes of the decision turning down the mayor's request. He said he had considered lowering the flags himself, but the Democratic congressman and his wife talked him out of it, saying protocol should be followed.

According to FOX News, Sanders would not say how the request was originally denied but said that when Trump heard that Buckley wanted to reach out directly to him he "immediately" ordered the flags lowered. Sanders says the proclamation will be going out shortly.

Buckley has issued a statement saying he appreciates the president lowering the flags and recognizing the tragedy of the shooting.