Trump says agreement reached with Mexico to prevent tariffs

Posted Jun 07 2019 10:55PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 07 2019 10:49PM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/trump-says-agreement-reached-with-mexico-to-prevent-tariffs" data-title="Trump says agreement reached with Mexico to prevent tariffs" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/trump-says-agreement-reached-with-mexico-to-prevent-tariffs" addthis:title="Trump says agreement reached with Mexico to prevent tariffs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411495659.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411495659");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411495659_411495546_189448"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411495659_411495546_189448";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411495546","video":"572546","title":"Trump%20cancels%20Mexico%20tariffs","caption":"President%20Donald%20Trump%20said%20Friday%20he%20is%20suspending%20plans%20to%20impose%20tariffs%20on%20imports%20from%20Mexico.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FTrump_cancels_Mexico_tariffs_0_7366257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FTrump_cancels_Mexico_tariffs_572546_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654570173%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DhcaNOfURlKTHouMLnuzjnTC13js","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Ftrump-says-agreement-reached-with-mexico-to-prevent-tariffs"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 10:49PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411495659_411495546_189448",video:"572546",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump_cancels_Mexico_tariffs_0_7366257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"President%2520Donald%2520Trump%2520said%2520Friday%2520he%2520is%2520suspending%2520plans%2520to%2520impose%2520tariffs%2520on%2520imports%2520from%2520Mexico.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Trump_cancels_Mexico_tariffs_572546_1800.mp4?Expires=1654570173&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=hcaNOfURlKTHouMLnuzjnTC13js",eventLabel:"Trump%20cancels%20Mexico%20tariffs-411495546",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Ftrump-says-agreement-reached-with-mexico-to-prevent-tariffs"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411495659"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:49PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-411495659").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-411495659").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-411495659" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411495659-411470212"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411495659-411470212" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411495659" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country "has agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States. But the deal the sides agreed to falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls the U.S. had pushed for.</p><p>A "U.S.-Mexico Joint Declaration" released by the State Department said the U.S. "will immediately expand the implementation" of a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated. Mexico will "offer jobs, healthcare and education" to those people, the agreement stated.</p><p>Mexico has also agreed, it said, to take "unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration," including the deployment of the Mexican National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala. And Mexico is taking "decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks," the State Department said.</p><p>The U.S. announced in December that it would make some asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases were being proceeded - a begrudging agreement with Mexico that has taken months to scale and that has been plagued with glitches, including wrong court dates, travel problems and issues with lawyers reaching their clients.</p><p>Homeland Security officials have been ramping up slowly, and were already working to spread the program along the border before the latest blowup. About 10,000 people have been returned to Mexico to wait out the processing of their immigration cases since the program began Jan. 29. More than 100,000 migrants are currently crossing the U.S. border each month, but not everyone claims asylum and migrants can wait an entire year before making a claim.</p> <div id='continue-text-411495659' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411495659' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411495659' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411495659', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411495659'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Any sizable increase may also be difficult to achieve. At the San Ysidro crossing alone, Mexico had been prepared to accept up to 120 asylum seekers per week, but for the first six weeks only 40 people per week were returned.</p><p>Trump's had announced the tariff plan last week, declaring in a tweet that, on June 10, the U.S. would "impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP." U.S. officials had laid out steps Mexico could take to prevent the tariffs, but many had doubts that even those steps would be enough to satisfy Trump on illegal immigration, a signature issue of his presidency and one that he sees as crucial to his 2020 re-election campaign.</p><p>After returning from Europe Friday, though, Trump tweeted, "I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico." He wrote that the "Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."</p><p>He said Mexico has agreed to work to "stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border" and said those steps would "greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States."</p><p>The reversal marked a change in tone from earlier Friday, when his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters in Ireland before Trump took off: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday." Trump has often said unpredictability helps him negotiate.</p><p>The 5% tax on all Mexican goods , which would increase every month up to 25% under Trump's plan, would have had enormous economic implications for both countries. Americans bought $378 billion worth of Mexican imports last year, led by cars and auto parts. Many members of Trump's Republican Party and business allies had urged him to reconsider - or at least postpone actually implementing the tariffs as talks continue - citing the potential harm to American consumers and manufactures.</p><p>From the moment Trump announced the tariff threat, observers wondered whether he would pull the trigger, noting his habit of creating problems and then claiming credit when he rushes in to solve them.</p><p>In late March, Trump threatened to shut the entire U.S.-Mexico border if Mexico didn't immediately halt illegal immigration. Just a few days later, he backed off that threat, saying he was pleased with steps Mexico had taken. It was unclear, however, what - if anything - Mexico had changed.</p><p>U.S. and Mexican officials met for more than 10 hours Friday during a third day of talks at the U.S. State Department trying to hash out a deal that would satisfy Trump's demand that Mexico dramatically increase its efforts to crack down on migrants.</p><p>The talks were said to be focused, in part, on attempting to reach a compromise on changes that would make it harder for migrants who pass through Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the U.S., those monitoring the situation said. Mexico has opposed such a change but appeared open to considering a potential compromise that could include exceptions or waivers for different types of cases. The joint declaration, however makes no mention of the issue.</p><p>Leaving the State Department Friday night, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said he thought the deal struck "a fair balance" because the U.S. "had more drastic proposals and measures at the start."</p><p>Earlier, Ebrard tweeted, "Thanks to all the people who have supported us by realizing the greatness of Mexico."</p><p>Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also tweeted. "Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, the imposition of tariffs on Mexican products exported to the USA has been avoided," he said, calling for a gathering to celebrate in Tijuana Saturday.</p><p>Trump in recent months has embraced tariffs as a political tool he can use to force countries to comply with his demands - in this case on his signature issue of immigration. Beyond Trump and several White House advisers, though, few in his administration had believed the tariffs were a good idea, according to officials familiar with internal deliberations. Those people had worried about the negative economic consequences for Americans and argued that tariffs - which would likely spark retaliatory taxes on U.S. exports - would also hurt the administration politically.</p><p>Republicans in Congress had also warned the White House that they were ready to stand up to the president to try to block his tariffs, which they worried would spike costs to U.S. consumers, harm the economy and imperil a major pending U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal .</p><p>Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., greeted Friday night's news with sarcasm. "This is an historic night!" he tweeted. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" title="Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Market_offers_ugly_bags_to_combat_plasti_0_7365923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If publicly shaming customers into using their reusable bags is what it will take to reduce plastic consumption, one Vancouver market is willing to take that risk." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If publicly shaming customers into using their reusable bags is what it will take to reduce plastic consumption, one Vancouver market is willing to take that risk.</p><p>East West Market is an independent grocery store located in Vancouver, B.C. that offers natural, organic and fair-trade produce. In September 2018, the market instituted a charge of 5 cents per plastic bag as part of their #jointheearthmovement.</p><p>On June 6, the market announced that they have redesigned their plastic bags to help customers to remember their reusable bags when grocery shopping. These new plastic bags include embarrassing logos in large font in hopes of discouraging use of single-usage plastic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/president-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products" title="President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.</p><p>The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.</p><p>I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fishermen-find-1-million-worth-of-cocaine-floating-off-south-carolina-coast" title="Fishermen find $1 million worth of cocaine floating off South Carolina coast" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Most Recent

Pair walks entire coast of Florida, picking up trash

Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants

President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products

Fishermen find $1 million worth of cocaine floating off South Carolina coast

From 911 call to response, sheriff says getting help takes too long data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pair walks entire coast of Florida, picking up trash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x20;is&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;publicly&#x20;shaming&#x20;customers&#x20;into&#x20;using&#x20;their&#x20;reusable&#x20;bags&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fishermen-find-1-million-worth-of-cocaine-floating-off-south-carolina-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/vlcsnap-2019-06-07-19h02m41s747_1559948698292_7365631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fishermen find $1 million worth of cocaine floating off South Carolina coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/from-911-call-to-response-sheriff-says-getting-help-takes-too-long" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pinellas_Co__updates_911_systems_2_7365251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pinellas_Co__updates_911_systems_2_7365251_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pinellas_Co__updates_911_systems_2_7365251_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pinellas_Co__updates_911_systems_2_7365251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pinellas_Co__updates_911_systems_2_7365251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>From 911 call to response, sheriff says getting help takes too long</h3> </a> 