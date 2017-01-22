Active shooter at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Police in San Antonio say they have responded to a shooting at a large shopping mall.

According to the San Antonio Police Chief, one person is dead and six others were wounded in a robbery and shooting at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas.

This is the scene outside Dillard's at Rolling Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/Qzz6OlDEaq — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Lopez did not immediately provide any other details about the shooting.

Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.