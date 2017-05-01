Explosion triggered by wrong-way driver on Dayton interstate U.S. and World News Explosion triggered by wrong-way driver A fatal traffic crash along I-75 in Dayton, Ohio shut down the interstate early Sunday and the crash that caused an explosion was caught on traffic cameras.

- A fatal traffic crash along I-75 in Dayton, Ohio shut down the interstate early Sunday and the crash that caused an explosion was caught on traffic cameras.

Police say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Department of Transportation traffic cam shows the moment an oil tanker exploded after the driver crashed into it.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

Southbound lanes in the area remained closed on Monday.

Police tell FOX 45 in Dayton the wrong-way driver was identified as a 30-year-old male, but his identity has not been released.

The truck's driver was had only minor injuries.