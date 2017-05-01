Explosion triggered by wrong-way driver on Dayton interstate

By: FOX 13 News staff, STORYFUL

Posted:May 01 2017 10:12AM EDT

Updated:May 01 2017 10:13AM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio - A fatal traffic crash along I-75 in Dayton, Ohio shut down the interstate early Sunday and the crash that caused an explosion was caught on traffic cameras.

Police say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Department of Transportation traffic cam shows the moment an oil tanker exploded after the driver crashed into it.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

Southbound lanes in the area remained closed on Monday.

Police tell FOX 45 in Dayton the wrong-way driver was identified as a 30-year-old male, but his identity has not been released.

The truck's driver was had only minor injuries.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories