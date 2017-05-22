105-year-old great-grandmother receives high school diploma

- A 105-year-old great-grandmother in Pennsylvania is living proof you can never consider yourself too old to reach your goals.

Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown last Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate finally graduating from high school. She was surrounded by four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Brandl had always wanted to finish high school, but life's circumstances wouldn't have it that way. She had to choose between caring for her sick mother or finishing school.

"She couldn't take care of herself, so she needed someone to take care of her, so I quit school to take care of her," Brandl said.

However, nothing would stop this 105-year-old from getting her high school diploma.

"All of my friends had one and I decided I needed one," she said.

Her family and friends got in touch with the Twilight Wish Foundation, an organization which helps fulfill wishes for people over 65, to make her dream come true.

"They all chipped in a little bit and helped me get it," Brandl said.

Brandl attended Stowe High School until she dropped out. The school was later merged with a nearby school, forming Sto-Rox High School, which awarded her an honorary diploma.

As for staying young, Brandl also said she has eaten right over the years - especially her favorite food, fried chicken.

