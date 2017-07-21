Texas school district approves paddling misbehaving students

Posted: Jul 21 2017 12:37PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21 2017 06:17PM EDT

(FOX News) -- Officials at a Texas school district have approved a controversial new disciplinary practice on students: paddling.

The Three Rivers Independent School board of trustees in South Texas approved the policy Tuesday, which would allow for paddles to be used as corporal punishment against misbehaving students.

Corporal punishment is defined by the Texas Classroom Teachers Association (TCTA) as “deliberate infliction of physical pain by hitting, paddling, spanking, slapping or any other physical force used as a means of discipline.”

Parents have the opportunity to opt in or out of the policy by providing both written and verbal consent, according to the Caller-Times. Students whose parents have approved of corporal punishment “will receive one paddling for his or her infraction when they misbehave at school.”

Read more at FOXNews.com

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Texas school district approves paddling misbehaving students
  • Reaction to Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis
  • UPS driver adopts loveable dog after owner dies
  • Health care bill collapse leaves divided GOP at crossroads
  • Superbugs are a global threat. Here's what we can do about them
  • Martin Landau, film and TV icon, dead at 89
  • Study: second-born boys more likely to commit crime
  • Hearts melt as 9-year-old "couple" says goodbye
  • Single mother misses class, professor's response goes viral
  • Unusual animal caught the 'hard' way after 2 days