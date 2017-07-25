Heat causes dough to rise up out of truck, onto highway

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 25 2017 12:56PM EDT

Updated: Jul 25 2017 03:04PM EDT

TACOMA, Wash. - It's so hot in Tacoma, Washington that it caused a doughy mess on a highway this week.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova captured it on video Monday. The truck was pulled over to the side of the highway with dough that had risen up out of the top of the truck's bed and spilled out onto the freeway below.

For reasons that weren't immediately clear, the dough was being transported in a dump truck.

The heat made the dough expand and fall onto the roadway.

"Right when you think you've seen it all, you get dough on the freeway," Trooper Bova said.

