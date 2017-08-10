Richard Overton taken to hospital for pneumonia

Richard Overton, the United States' oldest living World War II veteran who happens to call Austin, Texas home, has been taken to a local Texas hospital. His family said that Mr. Overton, who celebrated his 111th birthday earlier this year, has pneumonia in both lungs and is in St. David's Hospital.

Richard Overton was also hospitalized in May of this year due to a fever. He was taken to St. David's Medical Center with a 102 degree fever and was told he had developed pneumonia.

Richard Overton recently celebrated his 111th birthday on Thursday, May 11, 2017. He was born in 1906 in Bastrop County, Texas. After the war in 1945, Richard Overton bought a house in East Austin for a whopping $4,000 where he's lived ever since. For his 111th birthday, the Austin City Council helped give the street he's lived on for more than 70 years an honorary name -- Richard Overton Avenue.

Richard Overton served as an Army Sergeant in World War II and is widely considered a national treasure.

His family is asking for prayers. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts.