Confederate statue toppled in North Carolina during protest

(FOX News) -- A crowd of protesters in Durham, N.C., tied a cord to a Confederate statue and toppled it to the ground Monday night to loud cheers, a symbolic response to the violence at the rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va.

A man used a ladder to attach the cord to the statue -- which officers had coated with cooking spray to make it tougher to climb, WRAL reported.

>>CLICK HERE for VIDEO from the scene [Warning: Graphic content]

“No KKK! No fascists! USA!” many protesters chanted as the statue came down.

The monument, dedicated in 1924, showed a Confederate soldier with “The Confederate States of America” engraved on the front, WNCN added.

