- Drivers in Las Vegas now have a new way to pay for parking tickets.

For the next month, residents who get a ticket can pay their fine by donating new school supplies.

The Las Vegas City Council approved the measure Wednesday, in an effort to get more supplies in the hands of students for the coming school year.

The supplies must be unopened and of greater or equal value of the parking ticket, and must be donated with a receipt within 30 days of the citation date.

Some of the items being accepted include pencils, rulers, scissors and dry-erase markers.

Continue reading below

All the donated supplies will be given to a local education non-profit.